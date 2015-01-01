पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Chirag Paswan: Chirag Paswan Statement On Bihar (Vidhan Sabha) Assembly Election Chunav Parinam 2020

चिराग का बड़ा बयान:मेरा लक्ष्य था भाजपा को फायदा पहुंचाया जाए, बोले- मेरा रास्ता संघर्ष का, 2025 में अपनी कमी पूरी करूंगा

पटना33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेास कॉन्फ्रेंस करते लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान।
  • मुख्यमंत्री कौन बनेगा इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि यह एनडीए तय करेगा
  • चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि विपक्ष ने बड़ी टक्कर दी है, जनता बधाई की पात्र

लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान को बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार मिली है, हालांकि वे यह मानने को तैयार नहीं हैं। उनका कहना है कि बड़ा जनाधार लोजपा को मिला है। लोजपा जीत के करीब रही है। 2025 में अपनी कमी को पूरी करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री कौन बनेगा इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि यह एनडीए तय करेगा।

नई सरकार नीतीश के कार्यकाल के भ्रष्टाचार की जांच कराए
नीतीश कुमार के मामले में उन्होंने कहा कि नई सरकार भ्रष्टाचार की जांच कराए। मैं उस पोजीशन में होता तो जांच कराकर नीतीश को जेल भेजता। कहा, व्यक्तिगत सम्बंध बना रहेगा, लेकिन राजनीतिक विरोध बना रहेगा। धांधली या ईवीएम से छेड़छाड़ की बात को गलत बताया। कहा, अगर परिणम उनके पक्ष में आता तो ऐसा नहीं कहते।

बधाई के हकदार सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री
उन्होंने एनडीए की बड़ी जीत पर कहा है कि बधाई के हकदार सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री हैं। उनकी वजह से ही भाजपा का प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा। नहीं तो सीएम के खिलाफ कितना गुस्सा था, ये सब जानते हैं।

विपक्ष ने बड़ी टक्कर दी
चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि विपक्ष ने बड़ी टक्कर दी है। जनता बधाई का पात्र है। उन्होंने पीएम की बातों को सुना और माना। कहा हमने संघर्ष का रास्ता चुना है। सिर्फ बिहार पर राज करने की लड़ाई नहीं है। नीति और संघर्ष का रास्ता हमने चुना है।

भाजपा अब बड़े भाई की भूमिका में
उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा अब बड़े भाई की भूमिका में है। सिर्फ मंत्री बनना चाहत नहीं है। मेरा लक्ष्य अलग है। पार्टी को मजबूत बनाया, कभी घुटने नहीं टेके, अकेले चुनाव लड़ा। थोड़ी चूक हुई है। कहीं जमानत जब्त नहीं हुई। 6 प्रतिशत वोट के साथ जदयू को नुकसान हुआ है। मेरा लक्ष्य था भाजपा को फायदा पहुंचाया जाए, वो हुआ।

तेजस्वी के साथ चुनाव लड़ने की संभावना से इनकार
चिराग ने आगे भी तेजस्वी के साथ चुनाव लड़ने की संभावना से इनकार किया। कहा बिहार फर्स्ट और बिहारी फर्स्ट आगे भी जारी रहेगा। महागठबंधन और राजद के साथ राजनीतिक मतभेद हैं। कहा हमने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। 25 लाख वोट लोजपा को मिला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब एक्टिव केस 5 लाख से कम; पिछली बार 7 दिन में एक लाख मरीज कम हुए थे, इस बार 12 दिन लगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें