चिराग पहुंचे अस्पताल:सूरजभान सिंह का जाना हाल, सांस लेने में दिक्कत की शिकायत पर मगध हॉस्पिटल में हैं भर्ती

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजेंद्र नगर स्थित मगध हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती सूरजभान सिंह का हाल जानते चिराग पासवान।
  • पिछले दो दिनों से सांस लेने में दिक्कत की वजह से अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं सूरजभान
  • चिराग ने डॉक्टर से बातचीत की और बेहतर इलाज करने की सलाह दी

लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान सूरजभान सिंह का हाल जानने पटना के राजेंद्र नगर स्थित मगध हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे। लोजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष पूर्व सांसद सूरज भान सिंह की तबीयत खराब होने की वजह से पटना के मगध में एडमिट हैं।

पार्टी के मीडिया प्रभारी कृष्णा सिंह कल्लू ने बताया कि सूरजभान जी पिछले दो दिनों से सांस लेने में दिक्कत की वजह से अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। चिराग ने डॉक्टर से लगभग 15 मिनट तक बातचीत की और बेहतर इलाज करने की सलाह दी। चिराग पासवान के साथ पार्टी के प्रधान महासचिव डॉ शाहनवाज अहमद कैफी, प्रवक्ता संजय पासवान, राजेश भट्ट, अभिमन्यु, राकेश सिंह भी थे।

