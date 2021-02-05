पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परसों टूट जाएगी LJP:18 फरवरी को 60 नेता JDU में होंगे शामिल, LJP के बागी नेता का दावा इसके बाद MP- MLA की बारी

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
18 फरवरी को LJP का एक बड़ा धड़ा टूट कर JDU में मिल जाएगा। इस बात की पुष्टी LJP के बागी नेता केशव सिंह ने की है। केशव सिंह के मुताबिक LJP के 60 प्रमुख नेता 18 तारीख को JDU की सदस्यता ग्रहण करेंगे, जिसमें 10 नेता पार्टी के पदाधिकारी होंगे। केशव सिंह ने कहा जब तक LJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामविलास पासवान थे, तब तक वे पार्टी के हर कार्यकर्ता को साथ लेकर चलते थे, सबको मिलाकर चलते थे। लेकिन, चिराग पासवान में ऐसी बात नहीं है। वे जब अध्यक्ष बने तो उन्होंने नारा दिया था 'बिहार फर्स्ट ,बिहार फर्स्ट' लेकिन अब वो 'पैसा फर्स्ट, पंजाबी फर्स्ट' को ज्यादा तरजीह दे रहे हैं। चिराग पासवान पर आरोप लगाते हुए केशव सिंह कहते हैं कि LJP के फंड में भी चिराग पासवान घोटाला कर रहे हैं। जिन नेताओं ने सदस्यता अभियान चलाकर पार्टी फंड में पैसा जमा किया, उसका कोई हिसाब-किताब नहीं है।

ये प्रमुख नेता होंगे शामिल

18 फरवरी को LJP के केशव सिंह, दीनानाथ क्रांति, रामनाथ रमन, पारसलाल गुप्ता, कौशल किशोर सिंह , सुभाष पासवान जैसे नेता JDU में शामिल हो जाएंगे। केशव सिंह ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में पहले चिराग पासवान ने कहा था कि जो नेता अपने क्षेत्र में 25 हजार सदस्य बनाएंगे और दो -दो लाख रुपए पार्टी में जमा करेंगे, उन्हें चुनाव में टिकट दिया जाएगा। लेकिन, जब चुनाव की बारी आई तो BJP के नेताओं को टिकट दे दिया। ये सब कुछ चिराग 'PK' के कहने पर कर रहे थे। जिन कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपना 20-20 साल का वक्त पार्टी को दिया, उसके साथ चिराग ने धोखा किया है। अब इस पार्टी को तोड़ कर ही दम लेंगे, क्योंकि चिराग ने कार्यकर्ताओं का भविष्य खराब किया है।

चिराग ने अपनी जिद में पार्टी का बेड़ा गर्क किया

LJP के बागी नेता ने बताया कि CM नीतीश कुमार को चिराग पासवान जेल भेजने की बात कहते रहे हैं, लेकिन वे तो खुद पार्टी फंड का घोटाला कर रहे हैं। CM नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार का विकास किया है। हमलोगों ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि NDA से अलग होकर चुनाव लड़ें, लेकिन चिराग पासवान ने अपनी जिद में पार्टी का बेड़ा गर्क किया है। चिराग पासवान के घर में भी टूट हो चुकी है। अब LJP के सभी सांसद भी टूटेंगे। MLA लगातार अशोक चौधरी के संपर्क में हैं। उन्हें को-ऑर्डिनेट किया जा रहा है। पिछले दिनों LJP के विधायक और कल सांसद चंदन सिंह ने CM नीतीश कुमार से मिलकर इस चर्चा को हवा दे दी है।

केशव सिंह के दावे को प्रदेश प्रवक्ता ने नकारा

केशव सिंह के इस LJP टूटने के दावे को लेकर प्रदेश प्रवक्ता राजेश भट्ट ने कहा कि केशव सिंह को पार्टी से निकाल दिया गया है। वे बेबुनियाद बातें कर रहे हैं। पार्टी पूरी तरह से चिराग पासवान के नेतृत्व में काम कर रही है। किसी नेता को कोई शिकायत नहीं है। केशव सिंह को 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित किया गया है, इसलिए अब वे उलूल-जूलूल बोल रहे हैं। इसका कोई असर पार्टी पर नहीं पड़ने वाला है।

