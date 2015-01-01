पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीतीश को शराब निर्माताओं का लेटर:केंद्र की रिपोर्ट का हवाला देकर कहा - बिहार में महाराष्ट्र से ज्यादा लोग पी रहे, अब तो सोचिए

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शराब निर्माताओं के राष्ट्रीय संगठन ने लिखा बिहार CM को लेटर
  • रोजगार, राजस्व का नुकसान आदि मुद्दों पर सोचने की दी सलाह

बिहार में जारी शराबबंदी कानून के खिलाफ आवाजें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। अब देश के शराब निर्माता कंपनियों के संगठन ने भी मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से इस कानून को ख़त्म करने की मांग कर दी है। कंफेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन अल्कोहलिक बेवरेजेज कंपनीज (CIABC) ने इस संबंध में सीएम नीतीश कुमार को एक लेटर लिखा है। संगठन ने अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में केंद्र सरकार के परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय द्वारा हाल में जारी नेशनल फैमिली हेल्थ सर्वे - 5 की रिपोर्ट का हवाला दिया है। संगठन का कहना है कि इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बिहार में शराबबंदी के बावजूद जितने लोग इसका सेवन कर रहे हैं, वह महाराष्ट्र से भी ज्यादा है। लोगों को शराब के लिए 400 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा खर्च करना पड़ रहा है।

कानून ख़त्म करने के पक्ष में तर्क

CIABC के अध्यक्ष विनोद गिरी के अनुसार बिहार के लोग शराब के लिए अत्यधिक खर्च करने को मजबूर हैं, जबकि अवैध बिक्री से सरकार को सालाना सात से आठ हजार करोड़ रुपये के राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। राज्य में शराब की तस्करी भी बड़ी मात्रा में हो रही है, साथ में नकली शराब भी धड़ल्ले से बेची जा रही है। इसके अलावा भी कई अन्य बिंदुओं पर भी सरकार का ध्यान दिलाने की कोशिश की है।

  • रोजगार का नुकसान - शराब उद्योग देश भर में 50 लाख से ज्यादा किसानों को सीधा रोजगार उपलब्ध कराता है, जिससे ग्रामीण भारत के करीब 3 । 5 करोड़ लोग प्रभावित होते हैं। साथ में 20 लाख अन्य रोजगार भी इसके सप्लाई चेन से जुड़े हैं। बिहार में रोजगार के ये मौके खत्म हो गए हैं। '
  • पुलिस-अदालतों पर बढ़ता मुकदमों का बोझ - बिहार में शराबबंदी कानून लागू होने के बाद से पुलिस और अदालतों पर इससे जुड़े मुकदमों का अतिरिक्त बोझ पड़ा है। आरोपियों से जेल भर गए हैं। लाखों मामले लंबित हैं। इधर तस्करी बढ़ गई है, जिससे माफिया बढ़ रहे हैं।
  • पुरानी पाबंदियों से सबक - CIABC ने अपने पत्र में कहा है कि हरियाणा, केरल और आंध्रा जैसे राज्यों में भी शराबबंदी सफल नहीं रही है। अब NFHS की रिपोर्ट से साफ़ हो गया है कि बिहार में भी शराबबंदी का कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ा है। 90 प्रतिशत अवैध शराब की खपत गरीब और पिछड़े तबकों के लोग कर रहे हैं।

CIABC के सुझाए उपाय

संगठन ने अपने लेटर में कहा है कि बिहार सरकार को इस कानून की समीक्षा करने की जरूरत है। चरणबद्ध तरीके से शराबबंदी को खत्म करना चाहिए। पहले शहरी क्षेत्रों में शराब बिक्री की अनुमति दी जा सकती है। नकली शराब की बिक्री रोकने के लिए भी सरकार एक न्यूनतम दर तय कर सकती है।

मांझी और अजीत शर्मा ने भी की है मांग

शराब निर्माताओं के संगठन ने यह लेटर ऐसे वक्त में लिखा है जब बिहार में दो बड़े नेताओं ने इस कानून के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है। पहले कांग्रेस विधायक दल के नेता अजीत शर्मा ने सीएम नीतीश कुमार को पत्र लिखकर कई तर्कों के साथ इस कानून को समाप्त करने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद NDA के सहयोगी जीतन राम मांझी ने भी कहा कि इन मामलों में छोटी गलतियों के लिए तीन महीने से जेल में बंद गरीब परिवार के लोगों की जमानत की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।

नीतीश कर रहे कानून के सख्ती से पालन की बात

इन तमाम विरोधों के बावजूद सीएम नीतीश कुमार इस कानून के सख्ती से पालन के लिए लगातार समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। इस कानून को लागू हुए 4 साल से ऊपर हो चुके हैं। एक बार फिर आगामी 21 दिसंबर को बिहार के सभी पुलिसकर्मी दिन के 11 बजे शराब के खिलाफ शपथ लेंगे।

