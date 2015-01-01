पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Clash Between Police And Public In Bihta Patna, Traffic Police Broke Head Of Truck Owner. Trffic Police Demand Bribe To Vehicle Owners In Koilwar Bridge

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्दी टैक्स नहीं मिलने पर सिर फोड़ा:बिजनेस के लिए नई गाड़ी खरीद कोइलवर पार करने पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने मांगा पैसा, नहीं देने पर सिर फोड़ा, बिहटा चौक पर बवाल

पटना27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रक मालिक दिलीप कुमार का आरोप है, ट्रैफिक पुलिस को जब पैसे देने से मना किया तो पुलिस मारपीट पर उतर आई, जिसमें उसका सर फूट गया।
  • बिहटा में ट्रैफिक पुलिस की मनमानी को लेकर लोगों का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा

पटना के बिहटा में ट्रैफिक पुलिस की मनमानी को लेकर लोगों का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। इसके लेकर बुधवार सुबह से ही बिहटा चौराहा रणक्षेत्र में तब्दील रहा। पुलिस पर आरोप है कि एक ट्रक मालिक पैसे नहीं मिलने के कारण उसका सर फोड़ दिया गया।

दरअसल, बुधवार अहले सुबह दौलतपुर निवासी दिलीप कुमार अपने नए ट्रक की पूजा कराकर कोईलवर की ओर लौट रहे थे। पुल बंद होने की वजह से उधर बड़ी गाड़ियों का जाना बंद है लेकिन दिलीप ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस पैसे लेकर उधर बड़ी गाड़ियों को जाने देती है। बंद पुल पुलिसवालों की कमाई का जरिया बन गया है। दिलीप ने बताया कि उससे भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने 500 रुपए मांगे थे लेकिन उसने जब पुलिस को बताया कि उसका घर तो कोईलवर पुल के पहले ही है तो वह पैसा क्यों दे, उसे तो कोईलवर के तरफ जाना भी नहीं है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं मानी और उससे 500 रुपया देने को कहा और जब दिलीप ने इसका विरोध किया तो पुलिस मारपीट पर उतर आई। इसमें दिलीप का सिर फूट गया। यह देख दिलीप के ट्रक में बैठे 20-25 लोगों ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बिहटा थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस के आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत करवाया। पुलिस के अनुसार मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जो भी दोषी होंगे, उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिकियों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे ट्रम्प, तुर्की में एक दिन में 32 हजार मामले - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें