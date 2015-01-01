पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ की सीख- स्वच्छता परमो धर्म::छठ जैसी सफाई पूरे वर्ष रहेगी...बस ये 7 कदम मिलकर उठाएं

बिहार
  
4 दिन का महापर्व छठ हमें यह सिखाता है कि स्वच्छता सबसे बड़ी सेवा है।

इंदौर को स्वच्छ शहर बनाने में मुख्य भूमिका निभाने वाले इंदौर के पूर्व निगम कमिश्नर आशीष सिंह (वर्तमान उज्जैन कलेक्टर) ने पटना की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग सुधारने के लिए पूरे सिस्टम की स्टडी की है। उनके मुताबिक पटना में डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाने की गाड़ियां रोज नहीं आतीं। इसलिए कचरा घर से ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पहुंचने की जगह सड़क पर आ जाता है, जो गंदगी की प्रमुख वजह है। उन्होंने पटना को स्वच्छ बनाने का फॉर्मूला बनाया है, ताकि छठ जैसी साफ-सफाई पूरे साल बनी रहे।
जनता ये 3 आदतें अपनाए:
1.कचरा वाहन घर आए और लोग कचरा न डालें तो कुछ नहीं बदलेगा। समाज को इसे आदत बनानी होगी।

2.गीला और सूखा कचरा घर से ही अलग-अलग हो। जनभागीदारी और जागरूकता के बगैर यह संभव नहीं।

3. सार्वजनिक जगहों पर कचरा न डालें। डालने वालों पर जुर्माना लगे।
राज्य सरकार यह 4 सबसे जरूरी कदम उठाए:
1. वेस्ट प्राेसेस की साइकिल बनाए, एक भी कड़ी न टूटे...
पटना को वेस्ट प्रोसेस की पूरी साइकिल बनानी होगी। यानी घर से कचरा उठाने से लेकर उसे रिसाइकिल करना होगा। पूरा सिस्टम इंटीग्रेटेड होना चाहिए, एक भी कड़ी कमजोर हुई तो कचरा सड़क पर ही दिखेगा।
2. 100% घरों से कचरा उठे, जीपीएस से माॅनिटरिंग करे
डोर-टू-डोर कचरा उठाने के लिए गाड़ियों में जीपीएस लगाए जाएं। ताकि कंट्रोल रूम से मॉनिटरिंग हो सके। पूरे रूट की जियो फेंसिंग हो। इससे वाहन का हर घर पहुंचने का समय फिक्स हो और हर घर कवर हो सके।
3. कचरा ट्रांसफर स्टेशन और मटेरियल रिकवरी सेंटर बनाए
कचरा ट्रांसफर स्टेशन जरूरी है। यहां से बड़े कैप्सूल में कचरा लोड कर ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड भेजा जाए। जब तक कचरे को प्रोसेस नहीं किया जाएगा,पहाड़ बनता जाएगा। इसी के बाद कचरे की साइकिल पूरी होती है।
4. कर्मचारियों पर नियंत्रण: दारोगा, सीएसआई और जोन प्रभारी सहित अलग-अलग लेयर बनानी होगी। तय करना होगा कि सभी कर्मचारी अपना काम करें।

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट: आशीष सिंह, कलेक्टर, उज्जैन (बतौर नगर निगम कमिश्नर इंदौर को सफाई में नंबर-1 बनाया)

