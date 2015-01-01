पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cleanliness Ranking; Patna Municipal Corporation Gave The Cleanliness Certificate, Its Own Complex Out Of The Ranking, Patna, Bihar News

खुद फिसड्‌डी, बांट रहे प्रमाणपत्र:स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में निचले पायदान पर रहे पटना नगर निगम ने दिए सफाई के सर्टिफिकेट, अपना कॉम्प्लेक्स ही रैंकिंग से बाहर

पटना44 मिनट पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वे में प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान पर आने वालों को प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया।      
  • प्रमाण पत्र बांटने के दौरान खुद नगर निगम ने तोड़ी कोरोना की गाइड लाइन
  • स्वच्छता सर्वे में होटल पाटलिपुत्रा कॉन्टिनेंटल, स्कूलों में नॉट्रेडम और मार्केट एसोसिएशन की रैंकिंग में P&M मॉल रहा सबसे ऊपर

देश की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में सबसे नीचे रहने वाला पटना नगर निगम खुद सर्वे कर रहा है। होटल, हॉस्पिटल, स्कूल, व्यावसायिक काम्पलेक्स और सरकारी कार्यालय के साथ स्वच्छ मोहल्लों की रैंकिंग की जा रही है। स्वच्छ सर्वे 2021 में पटना नगर निगम खुद फिसड्डी रहा, उसका अपना शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स रैंकिंग में बाहर रहा। इतना ही नहीं रैंकिंग में कोविड गाइडलाइन के पालन करने को भी रखा गया था लेकिन प्रमाण-पत्र देते समय नगर निगम खुद इस नियम को भूल गया। अब खुद अंदाजा लगाइए देश के स्वच्छता सर्वे में पटना का क्या हश्र होने वाला है।

6 सेक्टर में किया गया स्वच्छता सर्वे
नगर निगम ने दो माह तक स्वच्छता सर्वे किया है। इसमें स्वच्छ मोहल्ला, स्वच्छ स्कूल, स्वच्छ हॉस्पिटल, स्वच्छ सरकारी भवन, स्वच्छ मार्केट और स्वच्छ होटल को शामिल किया गया था। हर सेक्टर से 30-30 विशेष स्थान व कार्यालय को रैंकिंग में शामिल किया गया था। इसमें प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान पर आने वालों को प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया।

होटल में पाटलिपुत्रा कॉन्टिनेंटल और स्कूल में नॉट्रेडम नंबर एक
नगर निगम के स्वच्छता सर्वे में होटल पाटलिपुत्रा कॉन्टिनेंटल नंबर एक पर रहा। दूसरे नंबर पर होटल मोर्या रहा और तीसरा स्थान अमलती ग्रैंड का रहा। इसी तरह स्कूलों की रैंकिंग में सबसे ऊपर नॉट्रेडम रहा इसे पहला स्थान दिया गया। दूसरे स्थान पर संत माइकल और तीसरे पर लाेयला स्कूल रहा। मार्केट एसोसिएशन की रैंकिंग में सबसे ऊपर P&M मॉल रहा। इसे स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में नंबर एक चुना गया। दूसरे नंबर पर पटना सेंट्रल मॉल और तीसरे पर पटना वन माल को रखा गया।

हॉस्पिटल में पारस और सरकारी कार्यालय में सरदार पटेल भवन अव्वल
स्वच्छ हॉस्पिटल की रैंकिंग में पारस एमआरआई को नंबर वन की रैंकिंग में रखा गया दूसरे स्थान पर इंदिरा गांधी आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान और तीसरे पर जय प्रभा मेदांता को रखा गया है। स्वच्छ मोहल्ले में सबसे ऊपर रैंकिंग में आरा गार्डेन रेजीडेंसी को रखा गया है वहीं दूसरे स्थान पर टेरिस गार्डेनिया को रखा गया जबकि तीसरे स्थान पर देवेंद्र रेजीडेंसी को रखा गया। सरकारी कार्यालयों के सर्वे में पावर ग्रिड कार्पोरेशन के कार्यालय को रखा गया है। वहीं अरण्य भवन को दूसरी रैंकिंग मिली है, तीसरे स्थान पर सरदार पटेल भवन को रखा गया है।

सर्वे करने वाला नगर निगम भूल गया गाइडलाइन
स्वच्छता सर्वे 2021 जारी करने वाला नगर निगम कोविड गाइड लाइन को तोड़ दिया। प्रमाण पत्र वितरण कार्यक्रम में कुल 24 गेस्ट बुलाए गए थे। इसके साथ ही 10 से अधिक नगर निगम के अधिकारी कर्मचारी भी शामिल थे। नगर निगम के सभागार में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में आने वालों का ना तो हाथ सैनिटाइज कराया गया और ना ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया गया। स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में कोविड गाइडलाइन का आंकलन किस तरह से सर्वे टीम ने किया इसका अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है।

