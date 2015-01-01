पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंगाल पर JDU की नजर:3 घंटे बैठक कर CM नीतीश बोले - बंगाल चुनाव पर नहीं हुई चर्चा; बलियावी चुनी हुई 75 सीटों पर लड़ने को तैयार

पटना2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार गुरुवार की शाम जदयू कार्यालय पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने पार्टी के नेताओं के साथ करीब 3 घंटे लंबी बैठक की। यह बैठक बंगाल विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर की गई थी। हालांकि जदयू कार्यालय से निकलते वक़्त सीएम ने कहा कि बंगाल से कुछ लोग मिलने आये थे, लेकिन अभी चुनाव पर चर्चा नहीं हो पाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना की वजह से अपनी पार्टी के लोगों से सीएम आवास में मुलाकात में दिक्कत होती है, इसलिए हम यहीं चले आते हैं।

जदयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सीएम नीतीश कुमार के साथ इस बैठक में बंगाल के लगभग एक दर्जन नेता थे। साथ में संजय झा, आरसीपी सिंह सहित पार्टी के कुछ खास रणनीतिकार भी मौजूद थे। जदयू ने अगले साल बंगाल में होने वाले विधान सभा चुनाव में अकेले लड़ने का ऐलान किया है। पार्टी के नेता इसे भाजपा से लोजपा का बदला मान रहे हैं।

जदयू के बंगाल प्रभारी बलियावी ने क्या कहा है

पश्चिम बंगाल में जदयू क्या भाजपा से मुकाबला करेगी, इसका जदयू के बंगाल प्रभारी गुलाम रसूल बलियावी ने कोई साफ जवाब नहीं दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि जब चुनाव होगा, तब जनता इसका फैसला करेगी। अभी से क्या कहना? भाजपा के साथ हमारा गठबंधन सिर्फ बिहार में है।जदयू कोई पहली बार तो भाजपा से अलग चुनाव नहीं लड़ रही है। 2019 में हुए झारखंड चुनाव में भी जदयू, भाजपा से अलग लड़ी थी। और हमारी पार्टी पहले भी पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव लड़ चुकी है।

'घूम-घूम कर 75 सीटें चुनी हैं'

बलियावी ने कहा था कि पश्चिम बंगाल में जदयू 75 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हम पिछले तीन साल से पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। गांव-गांव और शहर-शहर घूमकर अपने लिए 75 सीटें चुनी हैं, जहां जदयू दमदार मानी जा सकती है।

बंगाल में अपनी ताकत आजमाना चाहते हैं : त्यागी

इससे पहले जदयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी त्यागी ने कहा था कि पार्टी पश्चिम बंगाल में अपनी ताकत आजमाने की तैयारी कर रही है। सीटों की संख्या तय की जा रही है। बिहार से सटे जदयू के प्रभाव वाली सीटों की पहचान भी कर ली गई है।

