कवायद:सीएम नीतीश कुमार की आज रात पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से होगी बात, रख सकते हैं कई शर्तें

28 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आज रात सीएम नीतीश कुमार की पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से बात होगी। नीतीश कुमार अपनी तरफ से कई बिंदुओं को साफ करेंगे। बिहार चुनाव में जदयू को मात्र 43, जबकि भाजपा को 74 सीटें मिली हैं। ऐसे में यह तो तय है कि सीएम नीतीश कुमार ही बनेंगे, लेकिन नीतीश कुमार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने से पहले कई बिंदुओं को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात करके साफ करना चाहते हैं। नीतीश कुमार चिराग पासवान को लेकर अपनी शर्त रख सकते हैं। 34 सीटों पर जदयू को लोजपा की वजह से हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा है, यह बात नीतीश कुमार को गंवारा नहीं है। आज भाजपा के संसदीय दल की बैठक के बाद दोनों नेताओं की बात होगी।

अब तक चिराग के मसले पर नीतीश कुमार ने चुप्पी साधी थी। लेकिन पानी सिर से ऊपर बहने लगा तो नीतीश कुमार तिलमिलाए हुए हैं। अब चुनाव हो जाने के बाद नीतीश कुमार चिराग के मसले पर चुप बैठने वाले नहीं हैं। उधर, रामविलास पासवान के निधन के बाद लोजपा से केंद्र में एक राज्य मंत्री बनाने की बात चल रही है। लेकिन नीतीश कुमार इस पर पानी फेर सकते हैं।

नीतीश कुमार पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से इन बिंदुओं पर बात कर सकते हैं-
चिराग पासवान को एनडीए से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया जाए क्योंकि चिराग की वजह से ही जदयू का इतना खराब प्रदर्शन रहा है। ऐसे में दोनों का एनडीए में रहना मुश्किल है।

जिस तरह से पहले नीतीश कुमार सरकार चलाते रहे हैं उसी तरह से आगे भी चलाते रहें, किसी भी तरह की कोई रोक-टोक ना हो।

भाजपा के जो नेता इस गठबंधन पर प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं या फिर जदयू को कम सीट आने पर कटाक्ष कर रहे हैं उस पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी लगाम लगाएं। नीतीश कुमार को ये गंवारा नहीं कि उनके आचरण और व्यवहार पर कोई सवाल उठाए।

