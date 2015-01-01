पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Be Careful, Now Mercury Starts Falling In The Day, Cold In Bihar Cold Patna Weather In Bihar

मौसम:सावधान रहिए, अब दिन में भी गिरने लगा पारा, सताने लगी है ठंड

पटना21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर से बाहर निकलते ही अच्छी-खासी ठंड का अहसास हो रहा है।
  • पिछले पांच दिनों में छह डिग्री गिरा न्यूनतम तापमान, नवंबर माह में धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रही ठंड
  • पटना का अधिकतम तापमान 31.6 और न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया

तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। नवंबर माह आते ही रात के साथ सुबह में भी ठंड पड़ने लगी है। रात में तो अब कुछ अधिक ही ठंड लगने लगी है। एक सप्ताह पूर्व तक बिहार के मौसम में इतनी ठंड नहीं थी लेकिन पिछले पांच दिनों से पारा गिरने लगा है। रात के साथ अब सुबह-शाम भी मौसम सर्द हो गया है। शहरों में तो प्रदूषण के कारण ठंड का प्रभाव कुछ कम है लेकिन शहर से बाहर निकलते ही अच्छी-खासी ठंड का अहसास हो रहा है।

न्यूनतम तापमान आया नीचे
पांच दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान लगभग छह डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे आया है। दिन में भी पारा तीन डिग्री गिरा है। इसके साथ ही पश्चिम की तरफ से 13 से 17 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से आने वाली हवाओं की वजह से दिन में धूप होने के बाद भी गर्मी नहीं है। इस कारण से ठंड का एहसास हो रहा है। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक दिन और रात के तापमान का अंतर कम हो जाएगा जिससे ठंड बढ़ जाएगी। अभी 15 से 17 डिग्री का अंतर बना हुआ है। इससे रात में गलन का एहसास नहीं होगा। लेकिन, रात में चलने वाली ठंडी हवा से मौसम शाम से लेकर दूसरे दिन सुबह तक सर्द ही बना रहेगा।

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी का प्रभाव
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पहाड़ों पर होने वाली बर्फबारी के साथ ही प्रशांत महासागर में आने वाली ला नीना के प्रभाव से बिहार के साथ ही देश के अन्य हिस्सों में अधिक ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है। गुरुवार को पटना में न्यूनतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। अधिकतम तापमान 31.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस होने की उम्मीद है। इस दौरान आसमान साफ रहने के आसार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें