सचेत रहें:17 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलेंगी हवाएं, बिहार में धुंध के साथ बढ़ेगी ठंड, गया का न्यूनतम पारा 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा

पटना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धुंध के कारण ठंड का एहसास होगा।
  • मौसम विभाग का अनुमान, न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान में भी आएगी गिरावट
  • पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी का असर पड़ रहा है बिहार में भी

मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि बिहार में आने वाले 48 घंटे में ठंड बढ़ेगी। न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान में भी गिरावट आ सकती है। उत्तर पश्चिम की तरफ से 17 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चलने वाली हवाओं के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आ सकती है। इसके साथ ही आने वाले 48 घंटे में धुंध छाई रहेगी। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में लगातार बर्फबारी हो रही है जिसका सीधा असर देश के मैदानी इलाकों में पड़ रहा है। इससे उत्तर प्रदेश, झारखंड, पश्चिमी बंगाल और बिहार के मैदानी इलाकों में मौसम शुष्क बना हुआ है। आसमान साफ है इसकी वजह से चलने वाली ठंडी हवाओं का असर दिखाई दे रहा है।

रविवार को गया सबसे ठंडा रहा
बीते 3 दिनों के अंदर न्यूनतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई है। रविवार को गया का तापमान सबसे कम 8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया जबकि पटना का तापमान अधिकतम 23 और न्यूनतम 10.8 डिग्री रहा।

दोपहर बाद राहत
मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि सोमवार को पटना का अधिकतम तापमान 23 और न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री होने का अनुमान है। इसके साथ ही आसमान में धुंध रहेगी, विजिबिलिटी भी 12 सौ मीटर होगी। धुंध के कारण ठंड का एहसास होगा। दोपहर एक बजे के बाद धूप में थोड़ी तेजी होगी जिससे राहत मिलेगी। 6 दिन पहले पूरब की तरफ से हवा चल रही थी, जिससे तापमान स्थिर था। 16 नवंबर से हवा ने उत्तर पश्चिम की तरफ से रुख कर लिया जिससे न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो गई है। रविवार को उत्तर पश्चिम की तरफ से 15 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चल रही है, जिससे ठंड बढ़ने का अनुमान है।

