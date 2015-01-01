पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराबबंदी समाप्त करे सरकार:कांग्रेस की मांग, शराब की कीमत तीन गुणी बढ़ाकर आने वाली राशि से कारखाने खोले सरकार

पटना39 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस विधायक अजीत शर्मा ने कहा है कि शराब दुकानों में ही नहीं, घर-घर तक पहुंच गई है।
  • विधायक अजीत शर्मा ने CM को लिखा पत्र, कहा- बिहार में शराब के अवैध धंधे में पुलिस-प्रशासन और राजनीतिज्ञ भी शामिल
  • घर-घर तक पहुंच रही शराब, नई उम्र के लड़के-लड़कियां पढ़ाई छोड़कर कर रहे होम डिलीवरी

कांग्रेस विधायक दल के नेता अजीत शर्मा ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को पत्र लिखा है। पत्र में उन्होंने गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। कहा है कि बिहार में शराब के अवैध धंधे में न सिर्फ शराब माफिया बल्कि पुलिस-प्रशासन, नौकरशाह और कुछ राजनीतिज्ञ भी शामिल हैं। उन्होंने लिखा है कि शराबबंदी कानून की समीक्षा करने का वक्त आ गया है।

शराबबंदी सिर्फ कहने को है

अजीत शर्मा ने पत्र में कहा है कि बिहार में 2016 से शराबबंदी कानून लागू है। उस वक्त कांग्रेस पार्टी भी आपके साथ थी। तब पार्टी ने अच्छा काम समझकर आपका भरपूर समर्थन किया था, लेकिन साढ़े चार वर्षों में देखने में आया कि शराबबंदी सिर्फ कहने को है। शराब दुकानों में ही नहीं बल्कि घर-घर तक पहुंच गई है। शराबबंदी कानून लागू होने के बाद भी शराब की होम डिलीवरी हो रही है। इसमें नई उम्र के लड़के-लड़कियां भी पढ़ाई छोड़कर लग गए हैं।

नकली और जहरीली शराब की होम डिलीवरी की आशंका

अजीत शर्मा ने कहा है कि अब तो गरीब परिवार और भी आर्थिक बोझ तले दब गया है, क्योंकि अब 2-3 गुना अधिक कीमत पर शराब खरीद कर लोग पी रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं, नकली और जहरीली शराब की होम डिलीवरी की आशंका बढ़ गई है। अब तक दर्जनों लोग जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत के मुंह में चले गए हैं। कांग्रेस विधायक ने आगे लिखा है कि शराबबंदी कानून की समीक्षा कर शराब की कीमत दोगुनी-तीन गुणी करते हुए शराबबंदी को समाप्त किया जाए और प्राप्त राशि से कारखाने खोले जाएं ताकि अवैध धंधे पर रोक लग सके। राजकोष में धन आने से बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देना भी संभव हो सकेगा। बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने अपने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में भी शराबबंदी कानून की समीक्षा की बात कही थी।

नीरज बोले, कांग्रेस अपने ही पूर्व मंत्री पर सवाल उठा रही

अजीत शर्मा के पत्र के जवाब में पूर्व मंत्री और जदयू के विधान पार्षद नीरज कुमार ने कहा है कि आबकारी विभाग के मंत्री तो कांग्रेस के जलील मस्तान ही थे । कांग्रेस अपने ही पूर्व मंत्री पर सवाल उठा रही है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि शराबबंदी का फैसला विधानमंडल में लिया गया था। कांग्रेस की भी सहमति थी। शराबबंदी राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की सदेच्छा, पैगम्बर साहब की ख्वाहिश और गुरुनानक की वाणी में भी है। कांग्रेस को समझना चाहिए कि रोग का इलाज होता है, रोगी को मारा नहीं जाता।

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

