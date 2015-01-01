पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Congress Leader Sadanand Singh Statement On Assembly Speaker Election; Assembly Election Update

सियासी गणित:सीएम नीतीश कुमार बैठेंगे मगर वोट नहीं दे सकेंगे, सत्ता के 4-5 विधायकों की गैरहाजिरी से ही उलटफेर संभव

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता हैं सदानंद सिंह, बिहार विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष भी रह चुके हैं।
  • स्पीकर चुनाव से पहले पढ़िए तमाम आशंकाओं-संभावनाओं पर एक्सपर्ट की राय
  • विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर एनडीए और महागठबंधन में सियासी घमासान

(सदानंद सिंह-बिहार विधानसभा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष) बिहार विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए 51 साल बाद हो रहे चुनाव में सत्तापक्ष के प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार सिन्हा को हराने का विपक्ष के पास एकमात्र दांव है- NDA के 4-5 विधायकों की गैरहाजिरी। अबतक यहां इस पद पर गुप्त मतदान नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे पदों पर गुप्त मतदान की परंपरा भी गलत होगी, क्योंकि इससे गड़बड़ी होगी ही। यह चुनाव इसलिए भी रोचक होगा, क्योंकि मंत्रिमंडल सदस्य के नाते विधान परिषद् के सदस्य नीतीश कुमार वोटिंग के समय बतौर दर्शक ही उपस्थित रह सकेंगे।

गैरहाजिरी से सांप भी मरेगा, लाठी भी नहीं टूटेगी
सत्तापक्ष से मुख्यमंत्री के सामने विपक्ष से स्पीकर का उदाहरण मैं स्वयं हूं। मैं भी जब अध्यक्ष बना तो मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गजेंद्र हिमांशु जी को सामने लाया, लेकिन फिर उनका प्रस्ताव पुट नहीं किया गया तो निर्विरोध चुना गया। मेरा अनुभव कहता है कि इस पद पर इस बार भी बहुत कुछ तभी संभव है, जब सत्तापक्ष के कई विधायक गैरहाजिर हो जाएं। सिर्फ गैरहाजिरी ही एक स्थिति है, जिसमें लाठी टूटे बगैर सांप मरने की कहावत संभव होगी। क्योंकि, अबतक तीन तरह से ही वोटिंग की परंपरा रही है और तीनों ही स्थिति में विपक्ष के साथ आने वाले दिख जाएंगे। सबसे सहज और औपचारिक प्रक्रिया वाइस वोट की होती है। इसमें प्रो-टर्म स्पीकर हां और ना की आवाज से यह तय करते हैं कि किस पक्ष में ज्यादा वोट है। अगर कोई पक्ष इसे मानने से इनकार करे तो खड़े होकर वोट कराया जाता है। इसमें हां और ना पक्ष को बारी-बारी से खड़ा कर गिना जाता है। इससे भी बात उलझती दिखे तो लॉबी के दोनों तरफ कॉरिडोर में हां और ना पक्ष को अलग-अलग भेजकर गिनती होती है।

खुलकर नहीं कर सकेंगे विरोध

वोटिंग-काउंटिंग में सत्तापक्ष के विधायक खुलकर विरोध का खतरा नहीं लेंगे दूसरी और तीसरी स्थिति में ही यह साफ हो जाता है कि खुलकर कौन किसके पक्ष में है। अब अगर गुप्त मतदान कराया जाता है तो कुछ भी संभव है, लेकिन अगर यह नहीं हुआ तो पहले से चली आ रही परंपरा के तहत तीनों ही विकल्पों में विपक्ष के साथ खड़ा होने वाला विधायक सामने दिख जाएगा। मैं नहीं समझता हूं कि सरकार में रहते हुए सत्तापक्ष के खिलाफ वोटिंग करने का खतरा कोई उठाएगा।

गैरहाजिरी से विपक्ष को जिताएं, अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में हाजिर हो जाएं
गुप्त मतदान होना नहीं चाहिए, क्योंकि यह स्वस्थ परंपरा के खिलाफ होगा। लेकिन, अगर ऐसा होता है तो इस बात से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता कि फिलहाल गुप्त मतदान में कुछ विधायक गैरहाजिर होकर विपक्ष के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को जिता दें और जब इस आधार पर विपक्ष मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाए तो हाजिर होकर सरकार बचा लें। हालांकि, यह भी कहूंगा कि स्वस्थ परंपरा के तहत मुझे ऐसी आशंका नजर नहीं आ रही। आत्मा की आवाज पर वोटिंग के लिए विपक्ष ने सभी से अपील की है तो देखते हैं कि उसका कितना असर होता है।

विधानसभा के सदस्य जो नहीं, वह सिर्फ दर्शक बने रहेंगे
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार विधान परिषद् के सदस्य हैं। मंत्री अशोक चौधरी, मुकेश सहनी आदि किसी सदन के सदस्य नहीं हैं। लेकिन, मंत्रिमंडल सदस्य के नाते इन्हें सदन में वोटिंग के दौरान उपस्थित रहने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। मंत्रिमंडल का कोई भी सदस्य, चाहे वह किसी सदन का सदस्य हो या नहीं, ऐसी वोटिंग के समय उपस्थित रह सकता है। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार इस नाते सदन में रहकर अपने सदस्यों पर नजर भी रख सकेंगे।

