सांसद को राहत:कोरोना संक्रमित सांसद दिलेश्वर कुमैथ की हालत में सुधार, सुपौल से रेफर होने के बाद पटना एम्स में हैं भर्ती

पटना16 मिनट पहले
पटना एम्स में सांसद का चल रहा इलाज।
  • 30 अक्टूबर को हुए थे कोरोना पॉजिटिव
  • गंभीर अवस्था में उन्हें एम्स के आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था

कोरोना संक्रमित सुपौल के लोकसभा सांसद दिलेश्वर कुमैथ की हालत में सुधार हो रहा है। वह पिछले 6 दिनों से पटना एम्स में भर्ती हैं। 30 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद उन्हें सुपौल से पटना एम्स में रेफर किया गया था। 24 घंटे में उनकी सेहत में काफी सुधार देखा गया है। मंगलवार को उनकी हालत में सुधार को देखते हुए उन्हें आईसीयू से बाहर रखा गया है। डॉक्टरों ने उनकी सेहत को पहले से काफी बेहतर बताया है।

आइसोलेशन वार्ड में चल रहा इलाज
सांसद दिलेश्वर कुमैथ जब पटना एम्स आए थे तो उनकी हालत काफी खराब थी। गंभीर अवस्था में उन्हें एम्स के आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। लगातार 5 दिनों तक उनकी सेहत बिगड़ी रही, लेकिन सोमवार से सुधार देखा गया। मंगलवार को उन्हें सांस लेने में कोई तकलीफ नहीं थी। ऐसे में उन्हें आईसीयू से बाहर आईसोलेशन वार्ड में रखा गया है। चिकित्सकों की टीम उनके साथ निगरानी में जुटी है।

