पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Corona Investigation Decreasing In Bihar; Corona Cases Are Decreasing In Statistics

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंकड़ों में बिहार के केस बहुत कम:24 घंटे में 93935 लोगों की हुई कोरोना जांच, पॉजिटिव मिले मात्र 385 मामले

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार में कम मिल रहे कोरोना के मामले।
  • प्रदेश में घट रही कोरोना की जांच, मामले भी हो रहे कम
  • 19 नवंबर को हुई थी 10 हजार से अधिक लोगों की कोरोना जांच

देश के हर राज्य में कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन बिहार में कोरोना अपडेट के आंकड़ों को देखकर लगता है कि यहां इसका बहुत मामूली प्रभाव है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 93935 लोगों की कोरोना जांच हुई, जिसमें पॉजिटिव केस मात्र 385 मिले हैं। दिल्ली में प्रतिदिन 60 हजार से ऊपर जांच हो रही है, शनिवार का ताजा आंकड़ा देखें तो 5879 लोग यहां संक्रमित मिले। एक तरफ लगभग एक लाख जांच में पॉजिटिव केस सैकड़ा में तो दूसरी तरफ उससे आधी संख्या में जांच पर एक्टिव केस हजारों में। बिहार के आंकड़े को देखकर तो यही लगता है कि राज्य से कोरोना आउट हो गया है।

अब तक 13637477 लोगों की हो पाई जांच
अब तक प्रदेश में 13637477 लोगों की ही जांच हो पाई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों की बात करें तो 19 नवंबर को 108578 लोगों की जांच हुई थी। 20 नवंबर को जांच घट गई। इस दिन 85174 लोगों की ही जांच हो पाई। वहीं 21 नवंबर को 93935 लोगों की ही जांच हुई। 24 घंटे में 385 नए मामले संक्रमण के पूरे प्रदेश में आए हैं। प्रदेश में 5189 एक्टिव मामले बताए जा रहे हैं और 1221 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

बढ़ सकता है कोरोना संक्रमण
स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर बड़ी तैयारी कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन पटना डॉ विभा कुमारी का कहना है कि रविवार को भी कोरोना को लेकर बैठक हुई है। सोमवार को भी हाई लेवल की बैठक कोरोना को लेकर होने वाली है। सिविल सर्जन का कहना है कि दिल्ली के साथ अन्य राज्यों में कोरोना की बढ़ती रफ्तार को देखते हुए पटना में जांच बढ़ाने की तैयारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध दिया जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें