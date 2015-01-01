पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Coronavirus Bihar News Cases Updates During Bihar Election 2020 48377 People Killed Corona Positive, 272 Viruses In 47 Days In Bihar During Election 2020

कोरोना काल में चुनाव के साइड इफेक्ट:47 दिनों में 48377 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 272 की वायरस ने ले ली जान

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार के चुनाव में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का नहीं हुआ पालन।
  • आचार संहिता लागू होने से लेकर मतगणना तक टूटी गाइडलइान, भीड़ में मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग फेल
  • मास्क हटा तो बढ़ गया कोरोना का खतरा, मतगणना के बाद जीत के जश्न में भी टूट गई कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन

कोरोना काल में चुनाव ने संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ा दी है। आचार संहिता लागू होने से लेकर मतगणना तक 47 दिनों में 48377 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हुए, जिनमें 272 की जिंदगी वायरस निगल गया। चुनाव में कोविड गाइडलाइन टूट गई और मास्क के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन नहीं हो पाया। इस दौरान आधा दर्जन से अधिक नेताओं को संक्रमण हुआ और कई की सांसें थम गईं। चुनाव के दौरान हुई लापरवाही आगे भी भारी पड़ेगी।

जीत के जश्न में न कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन हुआ और ना धारा 144 का।
जीत के जश्न में न कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन हुआ और ना धारा 144 का।

भीड़ के बीच कोरोना को लेकर जमकर मनमानी
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 25 सितंबर को आचार संहिता लागू हुई थी, इस दिन प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल 175898 मामले थे। मतगणना 10 नवंबर को हुई। इस दिन कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 224275 हो गई। संक्रमण बढ़ने का बड़ा कारण चुनाव में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं होना रहा। चुनाव में खूब मनमानी देखी गई। नेताओं की जनसभा से लेकर रोड शो और रैलियों में भीड़ के बीच कोरोना को लेकर जमकर मनमानी हुई।

आचार संहिता लागू हुई तब 881 मौत, मतगणना तक मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 1156
आचार संहिता लागू हुई तो 25 सितंबर तक बिहार में कुल 881 लोगों की मौतें हुई थीं। 47 दिनों में कोरोना से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ गया। 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के दिन तक प्रदेश में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 1156 पहुंच गई। आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद से चुनाव के दरम्यान तक कई नेता और अधिकारियों की कोरोना से मौत हुई। इनमें पंचायती राज मंत्री कपिलदेव कामत और राज्य मंत्री विनोद शामिल हैं। पूर्णिया रेंज के आईजी विनोद कुमार की भी कोरोना से मौत हुई। 47 दिनों में तीन बड़े डॉक्टरों की भी मौत हुई है।

कोरोना को भूलकर मनाया जीत का जश्न
कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने में जिम्मेदार पूरी तरह से फेल दिखे। चुनाव के दौरान सभा और रैली के साथ रोड शो में कोरोना गाइडलाइन तो फेल ही रही, मतगणना के दिन भी इसका पालन नहीं हो पाया। कोरोना को भूलकर नेताओं और उनके समर्थकों ने जीत का जश्न मनाया है। पटना के एएन कॉलेज में मंगलवार देर रात तक कोरोना गाइडलाइन टूटती रही। मतगणना स्थल के बाहर भीड़ में न सिर्फ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नियम टूटा, बल्कि जश्न के माहौल में मास्क भी गायब हो गया गया। नेताओं को कंधे पर उठाने और उन्हें फूल माला पहनाते समय समर्थक यह भूल गए थे कि कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। देर रात तक भीड़ रही और भीड़ में मास्क किसी के चहरे पर नहीं था।

कोविड गाइडलाइन साइडलाइन रही, धारा 144 का भी नहीं हुआ पालन
चुनाव के दौरान कोविड गाइडलाइन ही नहीं, धारा 144 का भी पालन नहीं कराया जा सका। चुनाव के दौरान मतगणना समाप्ति से 48 घंटे पहले तक संबंधित क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लगाई गई थी, लेकिन कहीं भी इसका सख्ती से पालन नहीं कराया जा सका। संक्रमण काल में धारा 144 का पालन नहीं कराया जाना बड़ा मामला है। मतगणना स्थल से 200 मीटर की परिधि में भी धारा 144 लागू थी, लेकिन इसका भी पालन नहीं कराया जा सका। मतगणना स्थल पर समर्थकों की भीड़ में पुलिस की सारी सख्ती फेल नजर आई। मतगणना स्थल के आसपास की गई बैरिकेडिंग का भी कोई खास असर नहीं दिखा। मतगणना स्थल के सामने भारी पुलिस बल की तैनाती रही, लेकिन धारा 144 का पालन कराने वाला कोई नहीं था। न तो कोई प्रशासनिक और ना ही कोई पुलिस अफसर इसे लेकर गंभीर दिखा। मतगणना के दिन हुई मनमानी में को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई भी नहीं की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें