भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:बाएं हाथ के बाजू में बच्चों वाली निडिल से लगेगी 0.5 ML की कोरोना वैक्सीन, नहीं होगा दर्द

पटना22 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • पटना में वैक्सीन लगाने वालों को ट्रेनिंग देने की चल रही तैयारी
  • पहले राज्य फिर जिला और फिर अनुमंडल स्तर पर प्रशिक्षण, वैक्सीन देने लिए तैयार हुई 2 हजार लोगों की सूची

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने में ज्यादा दर्द नहीं होगा। बाएं हाथ के बाजू में बच्चों वाली निडिल से 0.5 ML वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। पटना में इसके लिए दो हजार हेल्थ वर्करों को ट्रेंड किया जाएगा। सूची तैयार है और प्रशिक्षण का खाका भी बना लिया गया है। अब राज्य से लेकर प्रखंड स्तर पर प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए तिथि तय की जा रही है। प्रधान सचिव से लेकर DM तक वैक्सीन प्रशिक्षण को लेकर मंथन करने में लगे हैं।

बारीक वाली निडिल से नहीं होगा दर्द
वैक्सीन की तैयारी में लगे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि वैक्सीन के प्रशिक्षण को लेकर जो खाका तैयार किया गया है, उसके मुताबिक बच्चों को दी जाने वाली एकदम बारीक वाली निडिल से ही कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। इससे छोटे बच्चों को BCG और अन्य वैक्सीन दी जाती है। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि अभी तक इस संबंध में जो बताया गया है, उसके अनुसार एक व्यक्ति को 0.5 ML ही डोज दिया जाएगा।

28 दिनों के अंतराल पर 0.5 ML की 2 डोज
कोरोना वैक्सीन की तैयारी में जुटे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि 28 दिनों में वैक्सीन की दो डोज देनी होगी। इसमें दोनों बार बच्चों वाली निडिल से ही 0.5 ML डोज देनी होगी।

31 दिसंबर तक पूरा कराना है प्रशिक्षण
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर 31 दिसंबर तक प्रशिक्षण पूरा कर लेना है। पटना में 2 हजार लोगों की सूची तैयार कर ली गई है। अब इनको प्रशिक्षित करने को लेकर तिथि तय की जा रही है।

ऐसे चलेगा प्रशिक्षण का क्रम
वैक्सीन लगाने को लेकर प्रशिक्षण की तैयारी में जुटे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि पहले राज्य स्तर पर मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार किए जाएंगे। इसके बाद वह मास्टर ट्रेनर जिले के ट्रेनरों की टीम तैयार करेंगे। प्रदेश और जिला स्तर के मास्टर ट्रेनरों की जिम्मेदारी होगी कि वह प्रखंड स्तर पर ट्रेनरों को तैयार करें। प्रशिक्षकों की पूरी चेन तैयार होने के बाद वैक्सीन देने की तैयारी पूरी हो जाएगी। प्रतिरक्षण की तैयारी में लगे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 31 दिसंबर तक प्रशिक्षण पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

