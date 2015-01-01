पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुड न्यूज:दो माह बाद आ सकता है कोरोना वैक्सीन, 16 नवंबर से पटना एम्स में होगा वैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना एम्स में होगा कोरोना वैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल।
  • पटना एम्स अब तक दो चरणों का कर चुका है सफल ट्रायल
  • आईसीएमआर ने जारी की है पटना एम्स में वैक्सीन के परीक्षण की तिथि

कोरोना वायरस का वैक्सीन जल्द ही आने की उम्मीद है। पटना एम्स में दो चरणों के सफल ट्रायल के बाद अब तीसरे चरण की तैयारी है। आईसीएमआर के निर्देश के बाद पटना एम्स 16 नवंबर से ट्रायल करने जा रहा है। दो माह में सरकार विश्नेषण करेगी, जिसके बाद वैक्सीन आम लोगों तक पहुंच जाएगी।

पहला और दूसरा ट्रायल पूरा
पटना एम्स में पहले चरण में 46 लोगों पर वैक्सीन का ट्रायल किया गया था। यह परीक्षण पूरी तरह से सफल रहा। दूसरे चरण में 48 लोगों पर वैक्सीन का ट्रायल किया गया। दोनों परीक्षण पूरी तरह से सफल रहे। अब तीसरे चरण के लिए आईसीएमआर की गाइडलाइन का इंतजार किया जा रहा था। आईसीएमआर से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद एम्स तैयारी में जुट गया है। एम्स के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि दोनों चरणों के सफल ट्रायल के बाद अब तीसरे चरण की सफलता को लेकर काम किया जा रहा है।

दो माह बाद होगा विश्लेषण
पटना एम्स के डॉ संजीव का कहना है कि दो सप्ताह में वैक्सीन के तृतीय चरण का सफल परीक्षण पूरा होने की उम्मीद है। तृतीय चरण का पूरा ट्रायल हो जाएगा, इसके बाद दो माह में सरकार को विश्लेषण करना है। विश्लेषण पूरा होने के बाद सरकार ने वैक्सीन पर मुहर लगा दी तो फिर लोगों के लिए वैक्सीन आम हो जाएगा।

आप स्वस्थ हैं तो वैक्सीन के लिए आईए आगे
पटना एम्स ने बताया है कि तृतीय चरण के ट्रायल में 18 से 60 वर्ष के स्वस्थ लोगों को रखा जाएगा। इसमें ऐसे लोगों को रखा जाएगा, जो संक्रामक बीमारी की चपेट में नहीं हों और कोविड से बचे हों। ऐसे लोगों को इस परीक्षण में शामिल करने को लेकर काम किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए पटना एम्स ने एक मोबाइल नंबर भी जारी किया है, जिसपर फोन करके वैक्सीन का ट्रायल दिया जा सकता है। मोबाइल नंबर 9471408832 पर कोई भी स्वस्थ्य व्यक्ति फोन कर ट्रायल दे सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें