पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Coronavirus Vs Bihar Election 2020; Electronic Voting Machine EVM Also Has Risk Of COVID 19

तैयारी हुई पूरी:इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन पर भी कोरोना का खतरा, सैनिटाइजेशन के बाद ही ईवीएम को हाथ लगाएंगे कर्मचारी

पटना23 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना काल में संक्रमण मुक्त मतदान कराने के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।
  • कोरेना काल में अनुमंडल स्तर से बूथ तक भेजी जाएगी ईवीएम
  • अनुमंडल स्तर पर टीम बनाकर दी गई है सुरक्षा की जवाबदेही

कोरोना काल में संक्रमण मुक्त मतदान कराने की तैयारी पूरी हो चुकी है। मतदाताओं के साथ ईवीएम मशीन तक को संक्रमण से बचाने के उपाय किए गए हैं। इस बार जिला मुख्यालय नहीं बल्कि अनुमंडल स्तर से ईवीएम मशीन बूथ पर भेजे जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को दोपहर से ही प्रशिक्षण के बाद मतदान कर्मियों को रवाना किया गया है। बुधवार को होने वाले प्रथम चरण के मतदान में मतदान कर्मियों के साथ पुलिस की टीम को सुरक्षा में लगाया गया है। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर इस बार पुलिस के साथ स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की टीम को भी लगाया गया है। ईवीएम को सैनिटाइज करने के साथ संक्रमण की सुरक्षा का काम इनके जिम्मे होगा। बूथ पर ईवीएम मशीन पहुंचने लगे हैं।

चुनाव के पहले टूटेगा सील, पारदर्शिता का रखा जाएगा ख्याल

कोरोना काल में चुनाव के कारण ईवीएम की पारदर्शिता को लेकर विशेष निगरानी है। आयोग ने निर्देश दिया है कि मतदान से पूर्व प्रत्याशियों के प्रतिनिधियों के समक्ष ही ईवीएम के सील को तोड़ा जाएगा और जीरो वोटिंग का पूरा डिटेल दिखाने के बाद ही वोटिंग का काम शुरू होगा। इसी तरह मतदान खत्म होने के बाद मिलान व वोटिंग की डिटेल दिखाने के बाद ही ईवीएम को सील किया जाएगा। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश के बाद संबंधित मतदान केंद्र के जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों ने व्यवस्था बनाई है।

अंधेरा होने के पहले ईवीएम को पहुंचाना होगा स्ट्रांग रूम
चुनाव आयोग ने ईवीएम की सुरक्षा को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है। इसमें यह भी निर्देश दिया गया है कि बुधवार को मतदान के बाद अंधेरा होने के पहले ही ईवीएम को संबंधित जिलों के स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंचाना होगा। ईवीएम की सुरक्षा को लेकर पहले से ही स्ट्रांग रूम में सुरक्षा कर्मियों को तैनात कर दिया गया है। 71 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में होने वाले प्रथम चरण के मतदान में कुल 31371 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मंगलवार को ही मिलिट्री फोर्स को तैनात कर दिया गया है। मतदान को लेकर बूथों पर अलग-अलग समय बनाया गया है। सुबह 7 बजे से शाम को पांच बजे से लेकर सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक का समय रखा गया है। सुबह 7 से लेकर शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान का समय सामान्य बूथों के लिए रखा गया है।

तीन चरण में होगी सुरक्षा की निगरानी
डीएम पटना कुमार रवि का कहना है कि मतदाताओं को कोई परेशानी न हो इसके लिए चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर तीन स्तर की व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। किसी प्रकार की
कोई सूचना हो या फिर कोई परेशानी हो तो जिला, प्रखंड और अनुमंडल स्तर पर निगरानी की टीम बनाई गई है। यहां नियंत्रण कक्ष में कर्मचारियों को तैनात करने के साथ कई लेयर में अफसरों को जवाबदेही के साथ लगाया गया है। सेक्टर ऑफिसर, सुपर सेक्टर ऑफिसर, जोनल और सुपर जोनल ऑफिसर भी बनाए गए हैं। पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश है कि मतदाता को सभी सुविधाएं दे। मतदाता निष्पक्ष रूप से स्वतंत्र होकर मतदान करें इसके लिए पूरी व्यवस्था बनाई जाए। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से नियंत्रण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें