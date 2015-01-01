पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधान परिषद चुनाव:मतगणना शुरू, शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम दोपहर 12 बजे तक, देर रात तक आएगा स्नातक का रिजल्ट

पटना18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना के आर्यभट्‌ट ज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय में हो रही है मतगणना।
  • मंत्री नीरज कुमार और एमएलसी नवल किशोर यादव के भाग्य का होगा फैसला
  • शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से 8, स्नातक से 14 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में

बिहार विधानसभा की 243 सीटों की मतगणना का परिणाम आने के बाद अब गुरुवार की देर शाम तक बिहार विधान परिषद के द्विवार्षिक निर्वाचन 2020 के स्नातक एवं शिक्षक निर्वाचन का परिणाम आ जाएगा। पटना स्नातक एवं पटना शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की मतगणना सुबह 8 बजे से आर्य भट्‌ट ज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय में चल रही है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतगणना केंद्र पर सुरक्षा और पारदर्शिता को लेकर गुरुवार की सुबह भी निरीक्षण किया है इसके बाद मतों की गिनती की जा रही है। मतगणना का कार्य समय से खत्म हो और कोविड की गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह से पालन हो इसे लेकर भी आयोग की विशेष टीम निगरानी कर रही है।

आज होना है प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला
पटना में स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 14 और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 8 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज होना है। पटना के साथ तिरहुत, कोसी और दरभंगा में स्नातक और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में चुनाव हुआ था। विधान परिषद के द्विवार्षिक चुनाव को लेकर 106 लोगों ने नामांकन किया था। इनमें स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 60 और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 46 लोगों ने नामांकन किया था। स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए पटना सीट से 14, तिरहुत सीट से 12, कोसी सीट से 17 और दरभंगा सीट को लेकर 17 प्रत्याशी मैदान में रहे। वहीं, शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए पटना से 8, दरभंगा से 16, तिरहुत से 10 और सारण से 12 मैदान में रहे। इस चुनाव में सीमित उम्मीदवार और सीमित मतदाता ही थे। फैसले को लेकर अब गुरुवार को प्रत्याशियों की नजर मतगणना पर रहेगी।

इनकी प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर
स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से मंत्री नीरज कुमार और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से एमएलसी नवल किशोर यादव मैदान में हैं। पटना में शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में कुल 8 प्रत्याशियों के लिए 6000 मतदाताओं के मतों की गणना होगी, जबकि स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के 14 प्रत्याशियों के लिए 57 हजार मतों की गणना होगी। शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए एक राउंड की गणना होगी जबकि स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए ग्यारह राउंड की गणना होगी। पटना के प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय अग्रवाल ने बताया कि शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम दोपहर 12 बजे तक आने की संभावना है जबकि स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम रात में आएगा।

मतगणना से पहले हॉल को किया गया सैनिटाइज
मतगणना का काम शुरू होने से पहले हॉल को पूरी तरह से सैनिटाइज किया गया है। इसमें लगाए गए कर्मियों को कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर विशेष रूप से तैयार किया गया है। मतगणना केन्द्र में लगाए गए कर्मियों और पदाधिकारियों को शील्ड मास्क के साथ हैंड ग्लव्स दिया गया है। मास्क की अनिवार्यता के साथ उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराया जा रहा है। विधानसभा की मतगणना की तरह इसमें भी टेबल दूर लगाए गए हैं जिससे कोरोना को लेकर कोई खतरा नहीं हो।

मतगणना स्थल के आसपास धारा 144 लगाई गई है।
प्रत्याशियों और उनके एजेंट को मतगणना स्थल में बिना पास के नहीं प्रवेश करने दिया जा रहा है। गेट पर ही चेकिंग की जा रही है और बिना मोबाइल के प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। विधानसभा चुनाव में जिस तरह से मतगणना स्थल पर चौकसी रही वैसी चौकसी इसमें भी देखने को मिल रही है। हालांकि इस चुनाव में मतदाता और प्रत्याशी दोनों ही अलग तरह के होते हैं इस कारण से भीड़ नहीं है। इसके बाद भी बिना पास के किसी को भी अंदर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। मोबाइल फोन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस, माचिस ,तंबाकू सहित अन्य कोई भी सामान नहीं ले जाने दिया जा रहा है। गेट पर ही पुलिस की तैनाती है जो मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच कर रही है।

