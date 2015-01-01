पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपांकर भट्टाचार्य ने साधा निशाना:बिहार में डबल इंजन की सरकार जनता पर डबल बुलडोजर

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते दीपांकर भट्‌टाचार्य।
  • 18 नवंबर को माले विधायक दल का नेता चुना जाएगा
  • नीतीश और मोदी के खिलाफ चुनाव में दिखा बिहार का गुस्सा

भाकपा माले के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव दीपांकर भट्टाचार्य ने बिहार में डबल इंजन की सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा कि डबल इंजन की सरकार धोखा है, जनता पर डबल बुलडोजर है। बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में एनडीए की सरकार बन गई, लेकिन इतना तगड़ा विपक्ष भारत के किसी राज्य में नहीं है। भाजपा विपक्ष मुक्त लोकतंत्र चाहती है। उसके खिलाफ बिहार की जनता ने अपनी ताकत दिखाई है। बिहार चुनाव जनांदोलन में तब्दील हो गया।

बिहार का गुस्सा चुनाव में दिखा
उन्होंने कहा कि जनता ने लॉकडाउन के समय प्रवासी मजदूरों के सवाल, रोजगार के सवाल और निजीकरण के खिलाफ अपना जनमत दिया है। नीतीश कुमार और नरेन्द्र मोदी के खिलाफ बराबर रूप से बिहार का गुस्सा चुनाव में दिखा। इस बार के चुनाव की तुलना 2015 से नहीं, बल्कि 2010 से की जा सकती है।

बंगाल चुनाव में वाम दल ममता बनर्जी के साथ जाएगा कि नहीं यह अभी तय नहीं
दीपांकर ने बताया कि श्रम कानूनों में बदलाव के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को देश भर में ट्रेड यूनियनों की हड़ताल होगी। 26-27 को देश भर में किसानों का आंदोलन होगा। कहा कि कोरोना काल में महिलाओं ने बंगाल में बड़े आंदोलन किए। इसमें माले की बड़ी भूमिका रही। बंगाल के चुनाव में वाम दल, ममता बनर्जी के साथ जाएगा कि नहीं, यह अभी तय नहीं हुआ है।

18 को विधायक दल का नेता चुन लिया जाएगा
माले के राज्य सचिव कुणाल ने कहा कि 17 नवंबर को राज्य कमेटी की बैठक होगी और 18 को विधायक दल का नेता चुन लिया जाएगा। पोलित ब्यूरो सदस्य कविता ने कहा कि ऐसा कहीं से नहीं है कि महिलाओं ने एनडीए को ज्यादा वोट दिए। एनडीए के कई नेता झूठ बोल रहे हैं।

