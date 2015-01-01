पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:विधायक के मोहल्ले में लूट, व्यवसायी को चाकू मारा, गंभीर हालत में पीएमसीएच रेफर

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
सीवान में व्यवसायी को चाकू मारा।
  • फत्तेपुर में लोहा व्यवसायी चंदन सिंह और उनके स्टाफ मुन्ना कुमार को लूटने के क्रम में अपराधियों ने चाकू मारा
  • सीवान के नौतन थाना क्षेत्र के गंभीरपुर में एक महिला की हत्या कर शव को जलाने का आरोप

दरौंदा के भाजपा विधायक कर्णजीतसिंह उर्फ ब्यास सिंह तथा पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री व्यासदेव प्रसाद के मोहल्ले फत्तेपुर में अपराधियों ने एक व्यवसायी को चाकू मार कर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया है। व्यवसायी को गंभीर हालत में पीएमसीएच रेफर किया गया है। सीवान जिला अंतर्गत नगरथाना क्षेत्र के फत्तेपुर में लोहा व्यवसायी चंदन सिंह और उनके स्टाफ मुन्ना कुमार को लूटने के क्रम में अपराधियों ने चाकू मारा है।

महिला की हत्या कर शव को जलाया
सीवान के नौतन थाना क्षेत्र के गंभीरपुर में एक महिला की हत्या कर शव को जलाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। गंभीरपुर गांव की 25 वर्षीया महिला की मौत होने की सूचना मिलने के बाद पूरे क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई है।

हत्या कर शव को जलाने का आरोप
मृत महिला बालेंद्र गोंड की पत्नी बसंती देवी है। हत्या की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। नौतन पुलिस ने बताया कि मायके पक्ष के लोगों द्वारा ससुराल वालों पर हत्या कर शव को जलाने का आरोप लगाया गया है।

वीडियो
