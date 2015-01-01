पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Crime In Fatuha Patna ; Dead Body Of A Pickup Driver Founded By The Water Tank Of The Factory, Angry People Chased The Police, Set The Bike On Fire

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फतुहा की घटना:फैक्ट्री की पानी टंकी से पिकअप चालक की मिली लाश, गुस्साये लोगों ने पुलिस को खदेड़ा, बाइक में लगा दी आग

फतुहा3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नदी थाना क्षेत्र में शव बरामद होने पर गुस्साये लोगों ने बाइक में लगाई आग।

नदी थाना क्षेत्र के सबलपुर बिष्णु मंदिर के पास एक फैक्ट्री की पानी टंकी से पिकअप चालक का शव बरामद हुआ है। शव मिलने के बाद इलाके के लोगों में काफी आक्रोश है। अपराध की बढ़ती घटनाओं से लोगों में पुलिस प्रशासन के प्रति नाराजगी है। शव बरामदगी की घटना के बाद लोगों का आक्रोश इतना बढ़ गया कि लोगों ने वहां घटना की छानबीन करने पहुंची पुलिस को भी खदेड़ दिया।

पानी टंकी से पिकअप वैन चालक का शव हुआ बरामद।
पानी टंकी से पिकअप वैन चालक का शव हुआ बरामद।
चालक का शव बरामद होने पर पुलिस से नाराज मृतक के परिजन और ग्रामीण।
चालक का शव बरामद होने पर पुलिस से नाराज मृतक के परिजन और ग्रामीण।

बाइक को भी आग के हवाले कर दिया
आक्रोशित लोगों ने वहां खड़ी एक बाइक को भी आग के हवाले कर दिया। स्थानीय लोगों के गुस्से को शांत करने के लिए कई थानों की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने पानी टंकी से शव को बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए उसे अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि नदी थाना क्षेत्र का महौल पिछले कई दिनों से बिगड़ा हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें