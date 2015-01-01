पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Crime In Gaya Bihar ; Dead Body Of Youth Found In Tikari Field, Feared To Be Murdered

टिकारी का मामला:घर से बिना बताए गायब पिता को ढूंढने निकला बेटा तो गांव के बधार में मिला पिता का शव, परिजनों ने जताई हत्या की आशंका

गया14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टिकारी थाना क्षेत्र के बाला बिगहा गांव के बधार से शव बरामद होने के बाद मृतक के घर पर लगी भीड़।
  • शव की पहचान सोनवर्षा गांव के 45 वर्षीय दिलेश्वर यादव उर्फ रजवा के रूप में हुई है
  • पुलिस कुछ लोगों को संदेह के आधार पर हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है

टिकारी थाना क्षेत्र के बाला बिगहा गांव के बधार से एक शव बरामद हुआ है। शव की पहचान परैया थाना क्षेत्र के सोनवर्षा गांव के 45 वर्षीय दिलेश्वर यादव उर्फ रजवा के रूप में हुई है। मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि शनिवार संध्या चार बजे वह घर से निकला। रविवार सुबह उसका लड़का रंजय अपने पिता को ढूंढने निकला तो उसे बधार में मृत अवस्था में पाया। ग्रामीणों द्वारा दिलेश्वर की हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

मृतक के शरीर पर चोट के निशान हैं। मृतक के पिता मुंद्रिका यादव ने बताया कि मृतक की पत्नी व चार बच्चे हैं। दो बेटी और दो बेटे में एक बेटी की शादी हुई है, जबकि दूसरी की शादी करनी है। बड़ा बेटा बाहर मजदूरी करता है। छोटा बेटा गांव में रहकर पिता के काम में हाथ बंटाता है। घटना से पूरे गांव में शोक का माहौल। ग्रामीण के अनुसार दिलेश्वर दूध-दही बेचकर जीवनयापन करता था।

युवक शराब पीने पड़ोस के गांव गया था
घटना के बाद परैया थाना सहित टिकारी सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर अशोक राम, पंचानपुर व गुरारू थाने के पुलिस पदाधिकारी व सुरक्षा बल की उपस्थिति में शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गया एएनएमसीएच भेजा गया। थानाध्यक्ष फहीम आजाद खान ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर मृत युवक के पिता द्वारा मामला दर्ज करवाने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया है। आवेदन में किसी को नमाजद नहीं किया गया है। पुलिस कुछ लोगों को संदेह के आधार पर हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार युवक शराब पीने पड़ोस के गांव गया था। वहां शराब पीने के बाद वह घर के लिए निकला। रास्ते में क्या वारदात हुई, इसकी जानकारी किसी को नहीं है, लेकिन शराब के नशे में गिरकर मौत की आशंका भी जताई जा रही है, जिसको लेकर मृतक के परिजन घंटों शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने से इनकार करते दिखे। बाद में पुलिस के समझाने और स्थानीय प्रतिनिधियों की पहल के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाया गया।

