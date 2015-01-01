पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Criminals Arrested For Robbing A Jewelery Shop In Bhootnath, Patna The Victims Of Bhutanath's Jewelry Shop In Patna Were On The Target Of Criminals;

लूट की बड़ी योजना नाकाम:अपराधियों के निशाने पर था पटना के भूतनाथ का ज्वेलरी शॉप, कांड करने से पहले चढ़ गए पुलिस के हत्थे

पटना18 मिनट पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में लूट का प्रयास करने वाले अपराधी।
  • चोरी की दो बाइक से लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने पहुंचे थे तीन अपराधी
  • पिस्टल, गोली के साथ ही तेज धार वाली चाकू भी पुलिस ने की बरामद

धनतेरस और दीपावली के दरम्यान पटना में लूट की एक बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने की प्लानिंग सेट हो चुकी थी। अपराधियों के निशाने पर एक ज्वेलरी शॉप था, जहां पिस्टल और चाकू के बल पर लाखों की ज्वेलरी को लूटा जाना था, लेकिन अपराधियों की इस योजना पर पटना पुलिस ने पानी फेर दिया।

पिछले साल भी हुई थी घटना
यह पूरा मामला पटना के अगमकुआं थाना क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस ने ज्वेलरी शॉप का नाम तो नहीं बताया, लेकिन इतना जरूर खुलासा किया कि भूतनाथ रोड में स्थित एक ज्वेलरी शॉप को अपराधी लूटने वाले थे। पिछले साल भी अगमकुआं थाने के ही भागवत नगर के ज्वेलरी शॉप में लूट होने के साथ ही दुकानदार की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।

पुलिस पूरी तरह से थी चौकन्ना
पिछले साल की घटना को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार पुलिस पूरी तरह से चौकन्ना थी। भूतनाथ रोड में ही पानी टंकी के पास अपराधियों की मौजूदगी की जानकारी पुलिस को हो चुकी थी, तभी समय रहते कार्रवाई हो सकी। वारदात को अंजाम देने पहुंचे सन्नी कुमार, राजकुमार और बजरंगी कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। तीनों अपराधियों की उम्र 18 से 19 साल है।

पुलिस को अब लाइनर की तलाश
चोरी की दो बाइक के साथ ही एक पिस्टल, 5 गोली, दो चाकू और तीन मोबाइल बरामद किए गए हैं। इन तीनों में बजरंगी की आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि है। वह पहले भी जेल जा चुका है। थानेदार अभिजीत कुमार के अनुसार इस मामले में पुलिस को लाइनर की तलाश है, उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी जारी है।

