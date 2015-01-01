पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Criminals Demand Extortion Money From Bjp Mla Rashmi Varma; Narkatiganj Betiah News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:BJP विधायक रश्मि वर्मा से मांगी गई 25 लाख की रंगदारी, 12 घंटे के अंदर नहीं देने पर पूरे परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी

बेतिया33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेतिया के नरकटियागंज की विधायक रश्मि वर्मा से अपराधियों ने मांगी फिरौती।
  • धमकी मिलने से दहशत में विधायक का परिवार
  • शिकारपुर थाने में दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत, जांच में जुटी है पुलिस

नरकटियागंज से भाजपा विधायक रश्मि वर्मा से फोन पर रंगदारी की मांग की गई है। 12 घंटे के अंदर फिरौती नहीं देने पर पूरे परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी मिली है। रंगदारी की मांग के बाद विधायक की पूरी फैमिली दहशत में है।

विधायक की ओर से शिकारपुर थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। फिरौती की मांग किसने और कहां से की है। इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। रश्मि वर्मा भाजपा से विधायक हैं। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के सीटिंग विधायक विनय वर्मा को हराया है। रश्मि वर्मा भाजपा की बागी भी रही हैं, लेकिन इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने फिर से उन्हें उम्मीदवार बनाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज ने आगर के गो-अभयारण्य में पूजा की, 3 घोषणाएं करेंगे; गायों को लेकर रिसर्च सेंटर भी बनेगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें