राहत की खबर:राज्यभर के अस्पतालों से सबसे सस्ती दर पर लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण अस्पताल में मरीजों को मिलेगी सीटी स्कैन की सुविधा

पटना35 मिनट पहले
लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण अस्पताल पटना। - Dainik Bhaskar
लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण अस्पताल पटना।
  • यहां इलाज कराने वाले के साथ-साथ बाहरी मरीजों का भी मात्र 576 रुपए में होगा सीटी स्कैन

राजधानीवासियों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। राजवंशी नगर स्थित लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण सुपरस्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में मरीजों को राज्यभर के अस्पतालों से सबसे कम खर्च में सिटी स्कैन की सुविधा मिलेगी। यह सुविधा सिर्फ यहां इलाज कराने वाले मरीजों को ही नहीं, बल्कि बाहरी मरीजों को भी मिलेगी।

वो भी चौबीसों घंटे। जहां पीएमसीएच और आईजीआईएमएस में प्लेन ब्रेन के सिटी स्कैन का खर्च 900 रुपए और प्राइवेट अस्पताल में 2300 रुपए के आस-पास आता है, वहां अब इस अस्पताल में मरीजों को प्लेन ब्रेन के सिटी स्कैन के लिए मात्र 576 रुपए ही देने पड़ेंगे।

यहां सिटी स्कैन की सेवा शुरू करने की पूरी प्रक्रिया बीएमएसआईसीएल की ओर से की जा रही है। सिटी स्कैन मशीन को हॉस्पिटल में सेटअप करने के लिए ओपीडी के अंत में एक जगह भी चिन्हित कर ली गई है। वहीं, सिविल वर्क के लिए बीएमएसआईसीएल को अनुरोध-पत्र भी भेजा जा चुका है। ऐसे में मार्च के अंत तक यहां मरीजों को पीपीपी मोड में सिटी स्कैन की सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।

एक दिन में 50-60 मरीजों का हो सकता है सीटी स्कैन
लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण हॉस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा कहते हैं, किसी भी आधुनिक अस्पताल के लिए सिटी स्कैन मशीन होना बहुत जरूरी है। सिटी स्कैन की रिपोर्ट से डॉक्टरों की टीम को ऑपरेशन प्लानिंग में काफी मदद मिलती है। सिटी स्कैन का रेट सस्ता हो जाने से अब एक मामूली चोट की भी स्क्रीनिंग कर उसे गंभीर रूप लेने से रोका जा सकता है। यहां अब प्रतिदिन 50 से 60 मरीजों का सिटी स्कैन हो सकता है। मतलब, एक महीने में शहर के लगभग दो हजार मरीजों का सिटी स्कैन कर उनकी गंभीर बीमारी का पता लगाया जा सकता है।

सीएम नीतीश कुमार की पहल पर होने जा रहा यह कार्य
हॉस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा कहते हैं, यहां और पहले ही सिटी स्कैन की सेवा मरीजों को मिलने लगती। लेकिन, कोविड के कारण थोड़ा विलंब हो गया। यह कार्य मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय की पहल पर होने जा रहा है। अब यहां ब्रेन हेमरेज, हेड इंजरी के साथ-साथ कोविड मरीजों के भी चेस्ट का आसानी से सिटी स्कैन हो सकेगा। कोविड मरीजों का सिटी स्कैन के जरिए पता लगाया जाएगा कि उनका चेस्ट कितना परसेंट निष्क्रिय (फाइब्रोज्ड) हो गया है।

