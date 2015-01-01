पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Dabang Mukhiya Killed Young Man In Bhagalpur; Took Young Man's Life In A Dispute Over The Road

वोट नहीं दिया तो मुखिया ने युवक को मार डाला:पिता को पेड़ से बांध कर उसके सामने में बेटे को इतना पीटा कि हो गई मौत, परिजन बोले-बदले की आग में जल रहा था मुखिया

भागलपुर35 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भागलपुर के जगदीशपुर में युवक की हत्या के बाद जमा लोग।
  • भागलपुर के जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कोला नरनपुर की घटना
  • चुनावी रंजिश के साथ-साथ रास्ते का विवाद भी मौत की वजह

भागलपुर के जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कोला नारायणपुर में एक मुखिया ने चुनावी रंजिश में युवक की जान ले ली। पिता को पेड़ से बांध कर उसके सामने में बेटे को इतना पीटा कि वह अधमरा हो गया। अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। परिजन युवक की हत्या का मुख्य कारण चुनावी रंजिश बता रहे हैं। हालांकि ताजा मामला वे रास्ते के विवाद को बता रहे हैं। परिजनों के अनुसार वोट नहीं देने और चुनाव के दौरान साथ-साथ नहीं घूमने को लेकर मुखिया युवक के पिता से खार खाये हुआ था। वह जबर्दस्ती रास्ता मांग रहा था। रास्ता नहीं देने की वजह ने आग में घी डाल दी। मृतक की बहन ने रोते ही मुखिया पर कई आरोप लगाये। भोज खाने के मामले को भी रंजिश का कारण बताया। परिजन सैनो पंचायत के मुखिया भैरो यादव को हत्या का आरोपी बता रहे हैं।

मुखिया ने तीनों पिता-पुत्र को घेर लिया
मृतक प्रदीप यादव का बड़ा बेटा 25 वर्षीय शेखर यादव बताया जाता है। घटना के सम्बंध में मृतक के छोटे भाई मनीष यादव ने बताया कि शनिवार को मायागंज से वह अपने हाथ का बैंडेज बदलवाने आय था। लौटने के क्रम में बीच रास्ते में मुखिया ने तीनों पिता और पुत्र को घेर लिया और इनके पिता को खजूर के पेड़ में बांध दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने बड़े भाई को निशाना बनाया। उसी की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। मनीष को उन लोगों ने मारपीट कर भगा दिया। उसके द्वारा जब इस घटना की सूचना परिजनों को मिली और परिजन दौड़कर वहां पहुंचे, तब तक सभी भाग चुके थे। आनन-फानन में शेखर को मायागंज अस्पताल में लाया गया, लेकिन तब तक उनकी मौत हो चुकी थी।

पिछले माह भी की थी पिटाई
पिछले माह की 15 तारीख को दबंगों ने रास्ते के विवाद को लेकर मनीष यादव को पीटा था। बीच-बचाव करने गयी उनकी मां रेखा देवी को भी पीटा, जिसमें मनीष का हाथ टूट गया और उनकी मां का सिर फट गया था। मृतक के पिता प्रदीप यादव ने बताया कि मुखिया चुनाव में मेरे घर से उन्हें वोट नहीं पड़ा था। इसी बात का खुंदक वह तब से लेकर अब तक निकालते रहे हैं। सैनो पंचायत के मुखिया भैरो यादव से जब इस संबंध में बात की गई तो उन्होंने आरोप को निराधार बताते हुए मौत की वजह दारू पीकर एक्सीडेंट बताई। जगदीशपुर थाने के SHO से बात करने पर उन्होंने बताया कि घटना को लेकर कई तरह की बातें कहीं जा रही हैं। पूरी जांच के बाद ही मौत का कारण स्पष्ट हो पाएगा।

