दहेज पर 'दंगल':ज्यादा दहेज का हुआ ऑफर तो दूल्हे ने पहले रिश्ते को छोड़ा, समझौते में दुल्हन पक्ष से भिड़त, कई घायल

छपराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छपरा के गड़खा में दो पक्षों में मारपीट हुई, जिसमें आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हैं।
  • घटना गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के मरीचा गांव की
  • मुखिया के दरवाजे पर हुई झड़प में आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल

छपरा में दूल्हे को अधिक दहेज का ऑफर मिला तो पहले रिश्ते को छोड़ दिया और वधू पक्ष के सवाल पूछने पर उन्हें जमकर पीटा भी। घटना गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के मुकिमपुर पंचायत के मरीचा गांव की है, जहां समझौते के दौरान मुखिया के दरवाजे पर ही दोनों पक्ष में जमकर झड़प हुई। मारपीट में वधू पक्ष के आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए हैं।

गांव के शंकर सिह के लड़का संतोष सिंह की शादी भेल्दी थाना क्षेत्र के आदमापुर के नरेश सिह यहां तय हुआ था। तिलक 26 नवंबर और बरात 30 नवम्बर को निर्धारित थी। तिलक के दो दिन पहले ही लड़के पक्ष ने शादी करने से इंकार कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही वधु पक्ष के लोग मंगलवार को लड़के के दरवाजे पर पहुंचे और शादी नहीं करने की वजह जानने की कोशिश करने लगे। तभी अचानक वर पक्ष के लोग लड़की के परिजनों पर हमला कर दिया। लड़की पक्ष के लोग भाग कर स्थानीय मुखिया के दरवाजे पर पहुंचे। मुखिया सूर्य नारायण राय ने दोनों पक्षों को बुलाकर पंचयती कर मामला सुलह करने को कहा। अभी पंचायत की बात चल ही रही थी कि वर पक्ष ने एक बार फिर लड़की के परिजनों पर हमला बोल दिया। मारपीट में लड़की के ममेरे भाई मकेर हरणबाघा के अनिल सिंह बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए उन्हें पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया।

