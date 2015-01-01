पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Damon And Islam Mian Made A Four Kilometer Route By Cutting The Hill; The Distance From Chakai To Jamui Has Changed From 115 Km To 115 Km.

दो और दशरथ मांझी:पहाड़ी को काटकर डाेमन और इस्लाम मियां ने चार किलोमीटर रास्ता बनाया; चकाई से जमुई की दूरी 115 की जगह हो गई 55 किलोमीटर

धनंजय कुमार |चकाई/जमुईएक घंटा पहले
पहाड़ काटकर बनाए रास्ते से गुजरते डोमन मियां और इस्लाम मियां।
  • 2017 में छेनी, हथाैड़ा लेकर शुरू किया काम, 70 गांव के लोगों को हो रहा फायदा

मंजिल उन्हीं को मिलती है, जिनके सपनों में जान होती है। पंखों से कुछ नहीं होता हौसलों से उड़ान होती है। झारखंड के भेलवाघाटी गांव के इस्लाम एवं डोमन मियां ने कुछ ऐसा ही कर दिखाया। डोमन व इस्लाम के नेतृत्व में स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने महज तीन वर्षों में चकाई प्रखंड के दुर्गम मड़वा पहाड़ी को काटकर 4 किलोमीटर लंबा रास्ता बना डाला।

इसके बनने से प्रखंड के बोंगी, बरमोरिया इलाके के लगभग 70 गांव के ग्रामीणों का मड़वा पहाड़ी से जमुई जिला मुख्यालय की दूरी घटकर महज 55 किलोमीटर रह गई है। पहले इन दोनों पंचायतों सहित आसपास के ग्रामीणों को भेलवाघाटी भाया चकाई होते हुए जमुई जाने के लिए 115 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करनी पड़ती थी। इसमें तीन घंटे का समय लगता था।
दोनों ने सरकार से रास्ता को पक्का कराने की मांग की

डोमन व इस्लाम मियां ने सरकार से मांग की है कि इस सड़क को पक्की की जाए, ताकि इस मार्ग पर छोटे-बड़े वाहनों का आना जाना शुरू हो सके और लोगों की परेशानी कम हो। लोग कम समय एवं कम खर्चे में कोर्ट कचहरी, इलाज एवं अन्य जरूरी कार्यों के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पहुंच सकें।

साथ ही इस सड़क से जमुई, खैरा, सोनो के भी लोग आसानी से कम समय में गिरिडीह, कोडरमा आदि शहर आ जा सके। मड़वा सहित आसपास गांव के ग्रामीण इस सड़क को वरदान के रूप में मानते हैं तथा इसके लिए इस्लाम मियां, डोमन मियां सहित भेलवाघाटी के ग्रामीणों को दिल से दुआ देते हैं।
जंगल में पशु चराने के दौरान पहाड़ काट कर रास्ता बनाने का किया काम
इस्लाम मियां एवं डोमन मियां बताते हैं कि उन्होंने सुना था कि गया निवासी दशरथ मांझी ने अकेले अपने दम पर वर्षों की मेहनत से पहाड़ को काटकर रास्ता बना दिया। उन्हीं से प्रेरणा लेते हुए तथा स्थानीय लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए उन्होंने जंगल में पशु चराने के दौरान मड़वा पहाड़ी को काटकर रास्ता बनाने का निर्णय लिया।

बीते वर्ष 2017 से इस सड़क निर्माण अभियान में छेनी, गेता एवं हथौड़ा लेकर जुट गए। उसके बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने भी इस कार्य में जोर शोर से साथ दिया जिस कारण तीन साल में मड़वा पहाड़ी से सोनो के रजोन तक लगभग 4 किलोमीटर पहाड़ी सड़क बनकर तैयार हो गई। वहीं इस सड़क के निर्माण से स्थानीय ग्रामीणों की परेशानी दूर हुई।

