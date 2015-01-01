पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाजीपुर और मधुबनी में चल रही है छापेमारी:दरभंगा में 7 करोड़ की डकैती में पुलिस ने सात अपराधियों को किया गिरफ्तार

पटना35 मिनट पहले
  • सोने के एक दुकानदार ने लाइनर की भूमिका निभाई थी
  • समस्तीपुर के विकास झा, हाजीपुर और मुजफ्फरपुर गैंग पर भी पुलिस की है नजर

दरभंगा में 7 करोड़ डकैती मामले में पुलिस ने सात अपराधियो को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल हाजीपुर और मधुबनी में अभी छापेमारी चल रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार सोने के एक दुकानदार ने लाइनर की भूमिका निभाई थी। उसने अपना अपराध कबूल किया है। SSP बाबू राम ने कहा कि लाइनर के बताए ठिकाने पर पुलिस छापेमारी जारी है।

दरभंगा में 7 करोड़ की लूट:सीएम की कानून-व्यवस्था पर बैठक से ठीक पहले गोलियां बरसाते हुए दुकान से जेवर के साथ कैश लूट ले गए अपराधी

दरभंगा में अपराधियों ने 7 करोड़ की लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। चार दिनों की लगातार तफ्तीश के बाद पुलिस को यह कामयाबी मिली है। हथियारबंद बेखौफ अपराधियों ने बुधवार को दिनदहाड़े 10ः30 बजे दरभंगा शहर के नगर थाना क्षेत्र के लाठ मार्केट में डमरू सेठ ज्वेलर्स में धावा बोलकर 14 किलो सोना, 2 लाख कैश लूट लिए थे। लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद अपराधी दुकान के मालिक सुनील लाठ पर फायरिंग करते हुए भाग निकले थे। घटना की फुटेज सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई थी। फायरिंग में वह बाल-बाल बचे थे। इस दौरान दुकान के कई कर्मचारियों के मोबाइल फोन भी लेकर भाग गए थे।

