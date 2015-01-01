पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Daughter Dies In Road Accident In Rajapakar, Seriously Injured Father Undergoing Treatment In PMCH

सड़क हादसा:राजापाकर में सड़क दुर्घटना में पुत्री की मौत, गंभीर रूप से जख्मी पिता का पीएमसीएच में चल रहा इलाज

राजापाकर39 मिनट पहले
  • पिता के साथ छठ पर्व को लेकर कपड़ा खरीदवाने गई थी 8वीं की छात्रा

बीते दिन बुधवार को राजापाकर उतरी पंचायत के पूर्वी टोला निवासी स्व. बालेश्वर राय के पुत्र प्रभात कुमार हाजीपुर के घोसवर में सड़क दुर्घटना में अपनी 14 वर्षीय पुत्री अनु उर्फ वर्षा कुमारी के साथ बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए।

जिसमें पुत्री अनु कुमारी की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। वहीं, स्वयं पटना के पीएमसीएच में इलाजरत हैं। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार घायल प्रभात कुमार बुधवार को दिन के 11 बजे हाजीपुर अपनी बड़ी पुत्री पूजा कुमारी के बीए में नाम लिखवाने के लिए हाजीपुर के घोसवर स्थित राय वीरेंद्र सिंह कॉलेज गए थे।

जहां से एडमिशन की सारी प्रक्रिया पता कर वे अपने घर लौट रहे थे की घोसवर हाजीपुर मुजफ्फरपुर एनएच पर रॉन्ग साइड में चले जाने से एक तेज रफ्तार चार पहिया वाहन जो हाजीपुर से मुजफ्फरपुर जा रही थी सामने आए पिता-पुत्री के बाइक को जोरदार धक्का मारा जिससे दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

स्विफ्ट डिजायर वाहन द्वारा दोनों पिता पुत्री को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां पुत्री को डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं पिता का इलाज चल रहा है। परिजनों ने बताया कि प्रभात कुमार तीन भाइयों में सबसे बड़ा भाई था।

अपने परिवार में कमाने वाला वह एकमात्र व्यक्ति था। परिजनों ने बताया कि छोटी पुत्री अन्नू कुमारी उर्फ वर्षा कुमारी उम्र 14 वर्ष जो वर्ग 8 में पढ़ती थी। अपने पिता के साथ छठ पर्व को लेकर कपड़ा खरीदवाने हाजीपुर गई थी। घटना से परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल हो रहा है। ज्ञात हो कि मृतक किसान परिवार से बेहद गरीब परिवार से आते हैं। घटना से परिवार पर विपत्ति का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।

