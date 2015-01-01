पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क किनारे मिली युवक की लाश:बेगूसराय के पिपरा में सुबह-सुबह टहलने गए लोगों ने सड़क पर देखी लाश, पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर शव को कब्जे में लिया

बेगूसराय4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अज्ञात युवक की लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल बेगूसराय भेजा गया है।
  • बेगूसराय के सहायक थाना रतनपुर क्षेत्र के पिपरा में मिली अज्ञात युवक की लाश
  • पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव को सदर अस्पताल बेगूसराय भेजा

बेगूसराय के सहायक थाना रतनपुर क्षेत्र के पिपरा में एक अज्ञात युवक की संदेहास्पद स्थिति में लाश बरामद हुई है। सूचना मिलते ही रतनपुर थाने की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बेगूसराय सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

मॉर्निंग वाकिंग के दौरान सड़क पर लोगों ने देखी लाश
बताया जाता है कि सुबह-सुबह लोग मॉर्निंग वाकिंग के लिए निकले थे। इसी दौरान लोगों ने पिपरा रोड में संदेहास्पद स्थिति में एक अज्ञात युवक की लाश देखी। लोगों ने तुरंत इसकी सूचना रतनपुर थाने को दी।

युवक की नहीं हुई है पहचान, लाश पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा
रतनपुर ओपीअध्यक्ष सुधा कुमारी ने बताया कि एक अज्ञात युवक का शव मिला है। फिलहाल इसकी शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बेगूसराय सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि युवक की मौत कैसे हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें