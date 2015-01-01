पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dead Body Of ITBP Jawan Coming From Katihar To Patna, Suspected Death In Patna Mithapur Bus Stand

दुखद:कटिहार से पटना आ रहे ITBP जवान की बस में मिली लाश, पिता ने साथ आए 5 जवानों पर जाहिर किया हत्या करने का शक

21 मिनट पहले
लाश के शरीर पर कोई जख्म का निशान नहीं था। (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
  • जहानाबाद के रहने वाले थे जवान प्रेम कुमार गुप्ता, सफर के दौरान परिवार वालों से फोन पर हुई थी बात
  • अचानक जक्कनपुर थाने से आई कॉल, पुलिस से ही 60 साल के पिता को मिली बेटे की मौत की जानकारी

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में ITBP के जवान प्रेम कुमार गुप्ता की मौत हो गई है। उसकी लाश बस की सीट पर पड़ी हुई मिली। जवान की मौत का पता तब चला, जब बस पटना के मीठापुर बस स्टैंड पर पहुंची।

सारे पैसेंजर्स उतर चुके थे, लेकिन 32 साल के प्रेम अपनी सीट पर ही थे। ऐसा लग रहा था कि वो नींद में सो रहे हों। बस स्टाफ ने कई बार उठाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वो उठे नहीं। अनहोनी की आशंका को देख बस स्टाफ ने पटना के जक्कनपुर थाना की पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी। फिर मौके पर पहुंच कर पुलिस ने छानबीन की। तब स्पष्ट हुआ कि जवान की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके बाद शरीर के हर हिस्से को चेक किया, लेकिन कहीं कोई जख्म का निशान नहीं मिला। जवान के पास से मिले मोबाइल को खंगाला गया। उसमें से पिता जवार प्रसाद गुप्ता का मोबाइल नंबर मिला। पुलिस ने कॉल कर बेटे की मौत की जानकारी 60 साल के पिता को दी।

यह मामला शनिवार का है। प्रेम मूल रूप से जहानाबाद के रहने वाले थे। परिवार के लोग अपने लाडले के घर आने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। घर में दीपावली के पूजा-पाठ की तैयारियां चल रही थीं। घर का खुशनुमा माहौल अचानक गम में बदल गया। पुलिस की कॉल के बाद पिता समेत पूरा परिवार पटना पहुंचा। रविवार को पिता ने अपना बयान पुलिस के सामने दर्ज कराया है। पिता को ITBP के ही पांच जवानों पर बेटे की हत्या करने का शक है।

दरअसल, प्रेम कटिहार से पटना आने के लिए बस से चले थे। उनके साथ जीतू सिंह, प्रवीण तिवारी, अमर सिंह सहित आईटीबीपी के कुल पांच जवान भी आए थे। पिता को शक है कि कुछ खिला-पिलाकर इन्हीं जवानों ने उनके बेटे की हत्या की होगी। फिलहाल पुलिस इस पूरे मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। प्रेम कुमार गुप्ता की मौत कैसे हुई, इसका पता लगाने के लिए लाश का पोस्टमार्टम करा दिया गया है। पिता का शक सही है या गलत, इसका पता पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही चलेगा।

