पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Coming To Patna, Harding Road Veerchand Patel Road Will Remain Affected, Nda Meeting In Patna Nitish Kumar Claims For New Government Formation Devendra Fadanvees, Bhupendra Yadav

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पटना में सियासी सरगर्मी:रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह आ रहे पटना, हार्डिंग रोड-वीरचंद पटेल मार्ग रहेगा प्रभावित

पटना7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार में आज का दिन राजनीतिक फैसलों को लेकर अहम होने वाला है। राजनीतिक गलियारों में बैठकों का दौर चलने वाला है। इनमें शामिल होने के लिए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह आज 11:30 बजे पटना आ रहे हैं।

वे ठीक 11:30 बजे पटना एयरपोर्ट पर उतरेंगे। वहां से हज भवन, हार्डिंग रोड, भिखारी ठाकुर पुल होते हुए वीरचंद पटेल मार्ग स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंचेंगे। वहां भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। बैठक में भूपेंद्र यादव, देवेंद्र फडणवीस भी शामिल होंगे। वहां बैठक संपन्न होने के बाद राजनाथ सिंह राजभवन स्थित राजकीय अतिथिशाला जाएंगे। उसके बाद वे सीएम हाउस जाएंगे। वहां एनडीए की बैठक में शामिल होंगे। बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चर्चा होगी। कई अहम फैसले होंगे। एनडीए की बैठक संपन्न होने के बाद राजनाथ सिंह वापस एयरपोर्ट जाएंगे और वहां से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें