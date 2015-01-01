पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dengue In Patna: 17 People Sick In 24 Hours, 242 People Infected With Dengue So Far

पटना में डेंगू का कहर:24 घंटे में 17 लोग आए चपेट में, अब तक 242 लोग डेंगू से हो चुके हैं पीड़ित

पटना24 मिनट पहले
पटना में बढ़ा डेंगू का खौफ।
  • अब तक बिहार में डेंगू के 348 मरीज मिले हैं
  • कोरोना और डेंगू दोनों से बचाव के लिए सावधानी जरूरी

डेंगू का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। पटना में पिछले 24 घंटे में 17 लोगों में डेंगू पाया गया है। प्रदेश में अब तक इसकी चपेट में आने वालों की संख्या 348 हो गई है, जबकि पटना में 242 लोग अब तक डेंगू की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

डेंगू का बढ़ रहा दायरा
डेंगू के संक्रमण का दायरा दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को पटना में 225 लोगों में संक्रमण था, जो 24 घंटे में ही बुधवार को 242 हो गया। प्रदेश में भी मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। अब तक बिहार में डेंगू के 348 मरीज मिले हैं।

कोरोना काल में डेंगू को लेकर बरतें सावधानी
कोरोना काल में डेंगू काफी खतरनाक हो सकता है। ऐसे में सुरक्षा को लेकर हमेशा अलर्ट होना होगा। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना नोडल अफसर डॉ पीएन झा का कहना है कि कोरोना और डेंगू दोनों से बचाव के लिए सावधानी जरूरी है। अगर मच्छरों से बचा जाए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क को लेकर गंभीरता से काम किया जाए तो खतरा कम होगा। पटना में मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। जब तक ठंड तेज नहीं होगी, तब तक इस पर नियंत्रण मुश्किल है। ऐसे में बचाव करें।

