मुख्य सचिव को जवाब दायर करने का निर्देश:विभागों ने नहीं दिया खर्च का हिसाब, हाईकोर्ट ने मुख्य सचिव से जवाब मांगा

पटना44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य के कई सरकारी विभागों द्वारा खर्च का हिसाब (उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र) नहीं देने के मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए पटना हाईकोर्ट ने इस बारे में मुख्य सचिव से जवाब तलब किया है। शुक्रवार को चीफ जस्टिस संजय करोल की खंडपीठ ने रंजीत पंडित की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए मुख्य सचिव को इस मामले में स्पष्ट जवाब दायर करने का निर्देश दिया।

याचिकाकर्ता के वकील दीनू कुमार ने कोर्ट को बताया कि 2002-03 से लेकर 2013-14 तक बहुत सारे विभागों ने उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र नहीं दिया है। ऐसे विभागों में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ, नगर विकास विभाग आदि हैं। उनका कहना था कि दरअसल यह सरकारी धनराशि के खर्च में अनियमितता का मामला है। इतनी लंबी अवधि के दौरान खर्च हुई धनराशि का रिकॉर्ड मिलना भी कठिन है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 12 जनवरी 2021 को होगी।

