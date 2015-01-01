पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Devotees In Patna Lit First Lamp In Famous Temples Of City : Diwali Celebration Update

कोरोना काल में चरम पर भक्ति:मंदिरों में पहला दीपक जला लोगों ने महामारी से मुक्ति मांगी; महावीर मंदिर से पटन देवी तक रही भीड़

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर में दीपक जलाने से पहले मंदिर पहुंचे लोग।
  • राजधानी पटना के प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों में भक्तों की उमड़ी भीड़

कोरोना काल में पड़ी दीपावली पर सुख-समृद्धि के लिए लोगों ने पहला दीपक देवस्थान पर जलाया उसके बाद घरों में उजियारा किया। शहर के प्रसिद्ध महावीर मंदिर में शनिवार को दीपावली की शाम काफी भीड़ रही। पटना सिटी स्थित पटन देवी मंदिर में भी लोगों ने दीपक जलाया और पूजा अर्चना की। सुख शांति और धन लक्ष्मी के लिए पूजा-अर्चना का दौर पूरे दिन चला, लेकिन शाम को दीपक जलाने के समय भीड़ कुछ अधिक रही।

महावीर मंदिर में दीपावली को लेकर विशेष व्यवस्था

दीपावली को लेकर महावीर मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की गई थी। सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिस की सिक्योरिटी बढ़ाई गई थी। मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के साथ लोगों ने दीपक जलाए उसके बाद घरों में दीपक जलाया गया। आचार्य किशोर कुणाल ने बताया कि दीपावली प्रकाश का पर्व है। महाभक्त हनुमान से प्रार्थना कर सुख समृद्धि के साथ कोरोना के संकट से मुक्ति पाने के लिए अधिक संख्या में लोग महावीर मंदिर आए।

महावीर मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था थी।
पटन देवी मंदिर में आस्था का सैलाब

बड़ी पटन देवी मंदिर में भी भक्तों की आस्था देखने को मिली। अधिक संख्या में महिलाओं ने शनिवार की शाम मंदिर पहुंचकर दर्शन-पूजन किया। दीपक जलाने के लिए महिलाओं की भीड़ रही। बड़ी पटना देवी और छोटी पटन देवी मंदिर के साथ पटना के बेली रोड स्थित पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर में भी भक्तों की भीड़ रही। बोरिंग रोड के पंचमुखी मंदिर, खाजपुरा शिव मंदिर, पाटलिपुत्रा और कंकड़बाग सांई मंदिर में भी भक्तों की भीड़ रही। शाम को लोग दीपक जलाने पहुंचे थे।

