दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट को नए साल में सौगात:जनवरी से अहमदाबाद, हैदराबाद और पुणे की फ्लाइट होगी शुरू, स्पाइस जेट की वेबसाइट पर शेड्यूल जारी, हो रही टिकट बुकिंग

10 मिनट पहले
दरभंगा हवाई अड्‌डे से तीन शहरों के लिए शुरू होगी स्पाइस जेट की विमान सेवा।
  • दरभंगा हवाई अड्‌डे से जल्द ही स्पाइस जेट से तीन नए शहरों के लिए सीधी उड़ान
  • 11 जनवरी को दरभंगा हवाई अड्डा से अहमदाबाद के लिए पहली फ्लाइट

दरभंगा हवाई अड्‌डे से जल्द ही स्पाइस जेट से तीन नए शहरों के लिए सीधी उड़ान भर सकेंगे। नए साल में दरभंगा हवाई अड्डा से हवाई सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को नई सौगात मिलने की उम्मीद है। जनवरी से अहमदाबाद, हैदराबाद और पुणे के लिए यहां से स्पाइस जेट की विमान सेवा शुरू हो रही है। 11 जनवरी से अहमदाबाद और 18 जनवरी से हैदाराबाद और पुणे के लिए उड़ानें शुरू होंगी। इसके लिए स्पाइस जेट की साइट पर बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है।

स्पाइस जेट की वेबसाइट पर जारी शिड्यूल
आम लोग इस पहल पर सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से खुशी व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। हालांकि स्पाइस जेट के अधिकारियों ने अभी इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है। एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के अधिकारी भी इस संबंध में अनभिज्ञता जाहिर कर रहे हैं। स्पाइसजेट की वेबसाइट पर जारी शिड्यूल के अनुसार 11 जनवरी को दरभंगा हवाई अड्डा से अहमदाबाद के लिए पहली फ्लाइट (SG 120) दोपहर 12.45 बजे उड़ान भरेगी। यह विमान दो घंटे 20 मिनट में दोपहर 3.05 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगा। बुधवार की शाम बुक करने पर किराया प्रति बर्थ 4129 रुपये दिख रहा था।

फ्लाइट का परिचालन सातों दिन होगा
फ्लाइट का परिचालन सातों दिन होगा। वहीं पुणे और हैदराबाद के लिए दरभंगा से सीधी विमान सेवा 18 जनवरी से शुरू होगी। इसके लिए भी बुकिंग चालू है। 4194 रुपए के खर्च पर हैदराबाद से दरभंगा तक का सफर किया जा सकता है, जबकि दरभंगा- पुणे के लिये यात्रियों को 5609 रुपये खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। यहां से फ्लाइट संख्या 114 सुबह 10.20 बजे रवाना होगी।
यात्रियों को दो घंटे 25 मिनट बाद दोपहर 12.45 बजे पुणे पहुंचा दिया जाएगा। हैदराबाद के लिए फ्लाइट संख्या SG 116 शाम 4.40 बजे यहां से उड़ेगी, जो यात्रियों को दो घंटे 10 मिनट बाद शाम 06.50 बजे पुणे पहुंचा देगी। इसके लिए यात्रियो को प्रति सीट 3929 रुपये लगेंगे।

बता दें कि दरभंगा के डीएम ने भी इसकी पुष्टि की थी। यहां से आठ नवंबर से मुंबई, दिल्ली व बेंगलुरू के लिए हवाई सेवा शुरू हुई थी। यात्रियों की अच्छी संख्या से उत्साहित होकर स्पाइस जेट कंपनी ने दरभंगा को 3 और महानगरों से हवाई रूट से जोड़ने का निर्णय लिया है।

