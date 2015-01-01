पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुप्रींटेंडेंट ने भी देख लिया:PMCH में 2 बजे नहीं मिलते हैं डॉक्टर, गुरुवार को 2 विभाग के HOD और 12 डॉक्टर मिले गायब

पटना26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच हुई तो खुली मनमानी की पोल

PMCH (पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज) में 2 बजे डॉक्टर नहीं मिलते हैं। यह बात हम नहीं, बल्कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निरीक्षण की रिपोर्ट कह रही है। गुरुवार को PMCH में निरीक्षण के दौरान 2 विभाग के HOD और 12 डॉक्टर गायब मिले। यहां 1 बजे के बाद डॉक्टर से लेकर प्यून तक विभाग छोड़कर चले जाते हैं। कई विभाग तो ऐसे हैं जहां डेढ़ बजते ही ताला चढ़ जाता है।

जवाब नहीं दिया तो होगी कार्रवाई

कोरोना काल में डॉक्टरों की इसी मनमानी पर काबू पाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने निरीक्षण का निर्देश जारी किया है। इस क्रम में PMCH में कॉलेज के अधीक्षक डॉ. बिमल कारक और प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विद्यापति चौधरी ने गुरुवार को दोपहर पौने 2 बजे मेडिसिन विभाग और रेडियो थेरेपी विभाग का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान रेडियो थेरेपी विभाग में ताला बंद था। यहां न तो अधीक्षक मिले और न ही कोई डॉक्टर। कोई अन्य स्टाफ भी नहीं था। इसी तरह से मेडिसिन विभाग में भी विभागाध्यक्ष से लेकर डॉक्टर गायब थे। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विद्यापति ने बताया कि दोनों विभागों के HOD के साथ कुल 12 डॉक्टरों व 2 क्लर्कों से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया है। इसकी सूचना विभाग को भी दी गई है। अगर जवाब संतोषजनक नहीं मिला तो संबंधित डॉक्टरों और क्लर्कों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मरीजों पर भारी पड़ रही व्यवस्था

पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज की व्यवस्था मरीजों पर भारी पड़ रही है। पूर्व में भी डॉक्टरों के विभाग में नहीं रहने का मामला सामने आया है। इस पर कार्रवाई भी की गई है लेकिन इसके बाद भी मनमानी पर अंकुश नहीं लग रहा है। अधीक्षक डॉ बिमल कारक का कहना है कि अब नियमित रूप से जांच होगी और मनमानी करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

