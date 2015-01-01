पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Nawada Road Accident; Eight Months Baby And Her Mother Died In A Road Accident In Bihar Nawada, A Women Died In A Road Accident In Sasaram

रफ्तार से हादसा:नवादा में वाहन की ठोकर से मां-बेटी की मौत, सासाराम में सड़क पार कर रही महिला की बोलेरो से टक्कर में गई जान

नवादा/सासाराम37 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • घटना नवादा के अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के फुलमा गांव के पास की है
  • सासाराम में कोचस थाना क्षेत्र के हरनाथपुर के पास हुआ हादसा

नवादा में सड़क हादसे में आठ माह की मासूम और उसकी मां की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक युवक गंभीर घायल हो गया। उसका इलाज चल रहा है। घटना जिले के अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के फुलमा गांव के पास की है, जहां शनिवार दोपहर को एक तेज रफ्तार वाहन की ठोकर से बाइक सवार निशा कुमारी और उसकी बच्ची की मौत हो गई।

मृतकों के परिजन सूरत सिंह के अनुसार उसकी साली निशा कुमार अपनी 8 महीने की बच्ची के उसके दामाद विकास सिंह के साथ बाइक से अकबरपुर थाना के डीरी गांव जा रही थी। इसी दौरान पुलमा गांव के पास तेज रफ्तार में आ रही वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें तीनों घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोग सभी को अस्पताल के लेकर जा रहे थे लेकिन रास्ते में निशा और उसकी मासूम बच्ची ने दम तोड़ दिया। मां और बेटी की मौत की खबर मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। वहीं घायल की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। इधर, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस के अनुसार टक्कर मार कर फरार होने वाले वाहन और उसके चालक की तलाश की जा रही है।

सासाराम में शादी समरोह से लौट रही महिला को बोलेरो ने मारी टक्कर, मौत
सासाराम में तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना जिला के कोचस थाना के हरनाथपुर की है, जहां भभुआ से शादी समारोह से लौट रही सुनीता देवी शौच के लिए रुकी थी, रास्ता पार करने के दौरान सामने से तेज रफ्तार में आ रही बोलेरो ने ठोकर मार दिया। हादसा इतना भी भीषण था कि मौके पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोग एवं परिजनों ने सड़क को जाम कर दिया। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर सड़क जाम हटवाया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सासाराम के सदर अस्पताल लाया गया है।

