कांटे की टक्कर:दीघा, कुम्हरार और बांकीपुर में मतदाताओं की संख्या ने रोचक किया मुकाबला

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पटना के तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदाताओं की संख्या सबसे अधिक।
  • 9 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 3230663 मतदाता 3 अक्टूबर को बनाएंगे यादगार
  • सबसे अधिक पटना के दीघा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 459415 है मतदाताओं की संख्या

द्वितीय चरण के मतदान में पटना शहरी क्षेत्र में कई हॉट सीटों पर कड़ी टक्कर है। यह टक्कर मतदाताओं की संख्या से भी बढ़ी है। पटना के टॉप-3 अधिकतम मतदाता वाले विधानसभा क्षेत्र दीघा, कुम्हरार और बांकीपुर में वोटिंग का प्रतिशत भी बेहतर रहने का इतिहास रहा है। कोरोना काल में भी शहरी क्षेत्र में मतदान का प्रतिशत अधिक होने का अनुमान है। हालांकि प्रथम चरण में पटना के ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी मतदान का प्रतिशत काफी अच्छा रहा है। द्वितीय चरण में पटना के 9 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कुल 3230663 मतदाता वोट करेंगे। इनमें सबसे अधिक दीघा विधानसभा में 459415 वोटर्स हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर कुम्हरार है, जहां 426916 मतदाता हैं, जबकि तीसरे नंबर पर 391100 मतदाता बांकीपुर में मतदान करेंगे।

पटना में कहां कितने मतदाता चुनेंगे विधायक
पटना में द्वितीय चरण के मतदान में कुल 3230663 मतदाता वोट करेंगे।

  • दीघा विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में कुल 459415 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 240144 पुरुष और 219253 महिला मतदाता हैं, जबकि ट्रांसजेंडर की संख्या 18 है। दीघा विधानसभा में मतदान के लिए कुल 711 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
  • कुम्हरार विधानसभा में कुल 426916 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 226263 पुरुष 200628 महिला मतदाता हैं। यहां ट्रांसजेंडर की कुल संख्या 25 है। मतदाताओं की सुविधा को लेकर इस बार 662 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
  • बांकीपुर विधानसभा में कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 391100 है, जिनमें 208299 पुरुष और 182772 महिला मतदाता हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर की संख्या 29 है। वोटिंग के लिए बांकीपुर में कुल 589 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
  • पटना साहिब विधानसभा में कुल 359848 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 188132 पुरुष और 171690 महिला मतदाता हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर की संख्या 26 है, जबकि 542 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
  • बख्तियारपुर विधानसभा में 283026 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 148248 पुरुष और 134770 महिला मतदाता हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर की संख्या 8 है और 410 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए।
  • कुम्हरार विधान सभा में कुल 426916 वोटर्स हैं, जिसमें 226263 पुरुष और 200628 महिला मतदाता हैं, ट्रांसजेंडर 25 हैं। मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या 662 है।
  • फतुहा विधानसभा में कुल 270526 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 141202 पुरुष हैं और 129319 महिला मतदाता हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर 5 हैं, 405 मतदान केंद्र है।
  • दानापुर विधानसभा में कुल 351950 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 185842 पुरुष और 166099 महिला मतदाता हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर 9 है, यहां 515 मतदान केंद्र हैं।
  • मनेर विधानसभा में कुल 323673 मतदाता हैं, जिनमें 170377 पुरुष और 153288 महिला मतदाता हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर 8 हैं और मतदान केंद्र 471 है।
  • फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा में कुल मतदाता 364209 हैं, जिनमें 192496 पुरुष और 171701 महिला हैं। ट्रांसजेंडर की संख्या 12 है और मतदान के लिए 525 बूथ बनाए गए हैं।
