  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  Election Commission Still In The Hands Of The Government administration, Bike Rally, Non performance

न मास्क, न हेलमेट:निर्वाचन आयोग के हाथ में शासन-प्रशासन, बाइक रैली में फिर भी बेखौफ प्रदर्शन

पटना5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना में लव सिन्हा की बाइक रैली में कार्यकर्ता बिना मास्क, बिना हेलमेट के बेखौफ प्रचार करते दिखे।
  • महागठबंधन की बाइक रैली में बिना मास्क और हेलमेट के कार्यकर्ता नारे लगाते रहे
  • बांकीपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी लव सिन्हा के लिए चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे थे कार्यकर्ता

बांकीपुर विधानसभा के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी लव सिन्हा के रोड शो में बुधवार को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ीं। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बिना मास्क, बिना हेलमेट के बेखौफ प्रचार किया। महागठबंधन की इस रैली में एक बाइक पर चार-चार कार्यकर्ता सवार होकर नारे लगाते दिखे।

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश के बावजूद सियासी दल इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। रैलियों और रोड शो में शामिल होने वाले कार्यकर्ता भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन को नजरअंदाज करते दिख रहे हैं। चुनाव के दौरान शासन और प्रशासन की पूरी कमान आयोग के हाथों में है, बावजूद इसके नियमों का पालन नहीं हो पा रहा है।

इससे पहले भी चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कई जगहों पर कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ती दिखी लेकिन आयोग ने कहीं कार्रवाई नहीं की। पीएम मोदी से लेकर तेजस्वी यादव की रैलियों में लोग बिना मास्क के दिखे थे। अब बाइक रैलियों में भी यही नजारा देखने को मिल रहा है।

चुनाव आयोग ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन को आचार संहिता में शामिल किया है। इसके तहत आयोग उन पार्टियों पर कार्रवाई कर सकता है जो इस गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। आयोग ने प्रचार के दौरान संक्रमण से बचने के लिए भी दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। बावजूद इसके पार्टियों का बेखौफ प्रचार जारी है।

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश के बाद जिला प्रशासन सख्त है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारियों ने टीम गठित कर मनमानी करने वालों पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है। इसमें मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। रैली में हजारों की संख्या में कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे, कार्रवाई होती तो प्रशासन हजारों रुपए जुर्माना वसूल सकती थी।
ये हैं नियम
बिना हेलमेट के बाइक चलाने पर 1 हजार का जुर्माना है
बिना मास्क के लिए 50 रुपये निर्धारित किए हैं

