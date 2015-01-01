पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Electoral Bonds Worth Rs 282 Crores Sold Before Bihar Elections, Only 2.40 Crores Bonds Were Sold In Patna

इलेक्शन फंडिंग:बिहार चुनाव से पहले बिके 282 करोड़ रुपए के इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड, पटना में 2.40 करोड़ के बॉण्ड ही भंजाए गए

बिहारएक घंटा पहले
गौरतलब है कि इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड के जरिए पॉलिटिकल फंडिंग का यह तरीका 2018 में आया। अबतक इस रूट से राजनीतिक दलों को 6493 करोड़ की फंडिंग की जा चुकी है।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव की प्रथम चरण की पोलिंग के दिन तक 282.29 करोड़ के इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड बिके थे। इसे बेचने का अधिकार स्टेट बैंक को है और देश की नौ शाखाओं से इन्हें 19 से 28 अक्टूबर के बीच खरीदा गया। चुनाव आयोग में पंजीकृत और कम से कम 1% वोट हासिल करने वाली पार्टियों की इलेक्शन फंडिंग का नया जरिया ये बॉण्ड ही हैं।

बिहार चुनाव में किस पार्टी ने ज्यादा बॉण्ड भंजाए, इसका तो पता नहीं लेकिन सूचना के अधिकार के तहत हासिल जानकारी बताती है कि सर्वाधिक इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड मुंबई में बिके। इन्हें भुवनेश्वर, चेन्नई, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, नई दिल्ली और पटना में कैश कराया गया। पटना में बस 2.40 करोड़ के इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड ही भंजाए गए। बड़ी रकम हैदराबाद, चेन्नई और कोलकाता में ली गई। कोमोडोर लोकेश के बत्रा की आरटीआई के जवाब में स्टेट बैंक ने बताया है कि 1 करोड़ के 279 बॉण्ड में 130 मुंबई, 60 चेन्नई में, 35 कोलकाता में, 20 हैदराबाद में, 17 भुवनेश्वर में, 11 नई दिल्ली में खरीदे गए। जयपुर में 5 तो गुजरात के गांधी नगर में 1 बॉण्ड खरीदा गया। यहां बता दें कि बॉण्ड की लिमिट 1 हजार, 10 हजार, 1 लाख, 10 लाख से लेकर एक करोड़ तक थी।

इनमें 10 लाख के 8 बॉण्ड पटना स्थित स्टेट बैंक की मुख्य शाखा में भी खरीदे गए। पार्टियों ने दिल्ली में खरीदे गए एक हजार के एक बॉण्ड को छोड़कर सभी को भंजा लिया। यह बॉण्ड 12 नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में जमा किया गया। गौरतलब है कि इलेक्टोरल बॉण्ड के जरिए पॉलिटिकल फंडिंग का यह तरीका 2018 में आया। अबतक इस रूट से राजनीतिक दलों को 6493 करोड़ की फंडिंग की जा चुकी है। बॉण्ड खरीदने वाले का नाम गोपनीय रखा जाता है। खरीद के 15 दिनों के भीतर जिस पार्टी के नाम पर इसे खरीदा गया, उसे भुनाना अनिवार्य है।

बिहार में दागी नेताओं को चुनाव लड़ाने का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में

बिहार में आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि वाले नेताओं को टिकट देकर चुनाव लड़ाने का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गया है। एक याचिका में चुनाव लड़ने वाले सभी राजनीतिक दलों व चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अवमानना का मुकदमा चलाए जाने की मांग की गई है। अदालत इस पर 4 जनवरी को सुनवाई करेगी।

याचिका वकील बृजेश सिंह ने लगाई है। उनका आरोप है कि बिहार में जदयू, राजद, भाजपा, कांग्रेस व अन्य दलों ने आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि के नेताओं को टिकट दिया। यह जानकारी भी जनता को नहीं दी कि उन्होंने आखिर किस वजह से उक्त उम्मीदवार को चुना है। जबकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 13 फरवरी 2020 को दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए थे।

