  Electric Short Circuit Accident Today In Bihar Chapra; One Woman Dead, Three Scorched

हादसा:छपरा के कुतुबपुर में घर में सो रहे थे 12 लोग, शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, जलकर एक महिला की मौत, तीन झुलसे

छपरा7 मिनट पहले
कुतुबपुर गांव में आग लगने से पांच घर जलकर राख हो गए हैं।
  • देखते-देखते पांच घर जलकर हो गए राख
  • देर रात हुई घटना में लाखों का नुकसान

छपरा के कुतुबपुर गांव में देर रात शॉर्ट-सर्किट से आग लगने के कारण एक महिला की जलकर मौत हो गई है जबकि तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल है। घटना सदर प्रखंड के डोरीगंज थाना क्षेत्र की है, जहां कुतुबपुर गांव में एक घर में बिजली की शॉर्ट सर्किट से अचानक आग लग गई। मंगलवार को घर में 12 लोग सो रहे थे, जिन्हें इसकी भनक किसी को नहीं लगी। आग लगते ही अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। घर से निकलकर सभी भागने लगे। इसी बीच एक महिला झुलस कर गिर गई और आग की चपेट में आ गई। महिला की मौत हो गई है। अगलगी की इस घटना में तीन और लोग भी झुलसे हैं। आग की लपट इतनी तेज थी कि आसपास के 5 और घरों को अपनी जद में ले लिया। अगलगी में 5 घर जलकर राख हो गए हैं। लाखों के सामान नष्ट हो गए हैं।

आंख के सामने जलकर मर गई महिला
कुतुबपुर गांव निवासी नंद कुमार महतो के घर में बिजली के शॉर्ट-सर्किट से अचानक आग लग गई। झोपड़ीनुमा घर धू-धू कर जलने लगा। घर में सो रहे सभी परिवार के सदस्य इधर-उधर भागने लगे। इसी बीच नंद कुमार महतो की पत्नी जनक देवी आग से झुलस कर गिर गई। लोगों ने महिला को बचाने की कोशिश की है लेकिन नहीं बचा सके। आंख के सामने वह महिला जलकर मर गई। लोग आग पर काबू पाते इसके पहले आग 5 और घरों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया था।

जिनके घर जले हैं
घर जलने वालों में सुनिल महतो, राकेश महतो, अनिल महतो सभी के पिता नंदकुमार महतो है शामिल है। इन लोगों के घर में अनाज कपड़ा समेत अन्य नगदी पैसे भी जलकर खाक हो गए।

