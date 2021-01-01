पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार की पंचायतों की बल्ले-बल्ले:चुनाव से पहले मिले 1254.50 करोड़, हर पंचायत के हिस्से 10.45 लाख आएंगे, अभी भी 10 लाख बाकी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बिहार की त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में 15वें वित्त आयोग के अनुदान के तहत 1254.50 करोड़ की राशि जल्द ही मिलनेवाली है। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से मिलनेवाली यह राशि अनुदान की दूसरी किस्त है। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से 2509 करोड़ की राशि पहले ही भेजी जा चुकी है। दूसरी किस्त के अक्टूबर-नवंबर तक आने की संभावना थी, लेकिन अब 2 महीने की देर हो गई है। दूसरी किस्त आने के बाद भी अनुशंसा के मुताबिक मिलने वाली 1255 करोड़ की राशि नहीं मिल पाई है। 15वें वित्त आयोग की अनुशंसा पर बिहार के पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को कुल 5018 करोड़ की राशि मिलनी है।

हर पंचायत को मिलेंगे 10.45 लाख

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को मिली इस दूसरी किस्त में करीब 70 फीसदी राशि ग्राम पंचायतों को, 20 फीसदी पंचायत समितियों को और 10 फीसदी जिला परिषद् को मिलेगी। इस तरह से 1254.50 करोड़ की इस राशि में से 878 करोड़ ग्राम पंचायतों को, 250 करोड़ पंचायत समितियों को और 125 करोड़ जिला परिषद् को आवंटित किया जाएगा। बिहार में करीब 8400 ग्राम पंचायत हैं। इस तरह दूसरी किस्त में हर पंचायत को लगभग 10 लाख 45 हजार की राशि मिलेगी। हालांकि पंचायतों को यह राशि उनकी आबादी और क्षेत्र के आकार के हिसाब से तय होगी। इस तरह दो पंचायतों को मिलने वाली राशि में अंतर भी होगा।

हर पंचायत को मिलने थे औसतन 41 लाख

15वें वित्त आयोग के तहत त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को 5018 करोड़ रुपए मिलने हैं। इनमें ग्राम पंचायतों को 70 प्रतिशत हिस्सा यानि करीब 3500 करोड़ मिलेंगे। राज्य में ग्राम पंचायतों की संख्या 8386 है। इस हिसाब से राज्य के हर पंचायत को वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में औसतन 41 लाख रुपए मिलना है। केंद्र सरकार ने 2509 करोड़ की राशि पहले किस्त में विमुक्त की थी। पहली किस्त से बिहार के हर पंचायत को औसतन 20 लाख रूपये मिले थे। इस तरह दोनों किस्तों को मिलाकर हर पंचायत को औसतन 31 लाख की राशि आवंटित कर दी गई है।

2 महीने देर से आई है राशि

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को मिलनेवाली राशि की दूसरी किस्त के अक्टूबर-नवंबर तक आने की संभावना थी, लेकिन अब 2 महीने की देरी हो गई है। जानकारों की मानें तो पंचायती राज संस्थाओं की राशि 2 किस्तों में आती रही है। इसबार दूसरी किस्त आने के बाद भी वित्त आयोग की अनुशंसा के मुताबिक मिलने वाली 1255 करोड़ की राशि नहीं मिल पाई है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 को खत्म होने में लगभग 60 दिन बचे हैं। ऐसे में बाकी 1255 करोड़ की राशि को लेकर संशय बना हुआ है। 1255 करोड़ की इस राशि से बिहार के हर पंचायत को करीब 10 लाख और मिल पाएगा।

