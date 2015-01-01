पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Evm Machine Not Working Many Booth Third Phase Election; Bihar Assembly Election Update

EVM में गड़बड़ी:तीसरे फेज का मतदान शुरू होते ही औराई विधानसभा की बूथ संख्या 63A पर EVM खराब, 8 बजे तक शुरू नहीं हुई वोटिंग

पटना21 मिनट पहले
मतदान शुरू होते ही कई बूथों पर खराब होने लगी EVM
  • 15 जिलों के 78 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में हो रहा है मतदान
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 का आज हो रहा है अंतिम चरण का मतदान

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में आज तीसरे चरण का मतदान है। 15 जिलों के 78 सीटों पर आज मतदान हो रहा है। वोटिंग शुरू होते ही सुपौल के बूथ संख्या 126 और 128 पर EVM खराब हो गई। वहीं, सीतामढ़ी की बूथ संख्या 271 पर भी EVM खराब होने की खबर आई। EVM में गड़बड़ी होने से मतदाताओं को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम आपको लगातार EVM से जुड़ी हर एक खबर को अपडेट कर रही है।

इन बूथों पर भी EVM खराब

  • बेतिया की बूथ संख्या 82 ए पर EVM में आई खराबी
  • मधेपुरा के बिहारीगंज की बूथ संख्या 119 पर EVM खराब
  • मधेपुरा के बूथ नंबर 279 पर EVM में आई खराबी
  • मुजफ्फरपुर के बूथ नंबर 119 पर EVM में आई खराबी
  • बेतिया के 129 ए पर भी EVM खराब
  • औराई विधानसभा की बूथ संख्या 63A पर EVM खराब
  • वाल्मीकिनगर नगर के मंगलपुर में बूथ नंबर 146, 147 पर EVM में आई खराबी
  • पूर्णिया की बूथ संख्या 108 और 109 पर नहीं काम कर रही EVM
  • पूर्णिया के बूथ नंबर 70 पर भी EVM खराब
  • दरभंगा के बूथ संख्या 225 पर EVM खराब
  • अररिया के बूथ नंबर 177 पर EVM खराब
  • पूर्णिया 108 और 109 बूथ पर EVM खराब

पहले के दो चरणों में भी खराब हुई थी EVM

दूसरे फेज में भी कई बूथों EVM खराब होने की खबरें आई थी। वहीं, पहले फेज में 71 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हुआ था। 28 अक्टूबर को भी मतदान शुरू होते ही 50 से अधिक मतदान केंद्रों पर EVM खराब होने की शिकायतें आने लगी थी। रोहतास, कैमूर, आरा, बोधगया के कई बूथों पर EVM को ठीक करने में 3 घंटे लग गए थे. मतदाताओं को भारी फजीहत का सामना करना पड़ा था।

