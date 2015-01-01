पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Famous Acid Attack Of Siwan; Chandeshwar Prasad Of Siwan Not Anymore, His Three Sons Were Killed By Shahabuddin

तेजाब कांड के मृतकों के पिता चंदा बाबू नहीं रहे:तीन बेटों की हत्या के बाद भी शहाबुद्दीन के आगे घुटने न टेकने वाले सीवान के चंदा बाबू ने 16 साल लड़ी थी इंसाफ की लड़ाई

सीवान11 मिनट पहले
चर्चित तेजाब कांड में मृतकों के पिता चंदा बाबू और उनकी पत्नी। (फाइल फोटो)
  • साल 2004 में चंदा बाबू के तीन बेटों गिरीश, सतीश और राजीव का अपहरण कर लिया गया
  • बदमाशों ने गिरीश और सतीश को तेजाब से नहला कर मार डाला, घटना के चश्मदीद छोटे बेटे राजीव की भी बाद में कर दी गई हत्या

जिनके दो बेटों को तेजाब से नहलाकर मार दिया गया, तीसरे बेटे की भी निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई, उसके बाद बाद भी जुल्म के आगे घुटने न टेका, आज वे दुनिया में नहीं रहे। सीवान के चर्चित तेजाब कांड के मृतकों के पिता चंद्रेश्वर प्रसाद उर्फ चंदा बाबू का निधन बुधवार की रात हो गया। वे लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। बुधवार की रात अचानक उनकी तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हो गई। करीब 9:00 बजे रात में सदर लाया गया, ड्यूटी पर मौजूद चिकित्सक डॉ जितेंद्र सिंह ने उन्हें देखा, लेकिन चंदा बाबू की मौत घर से अस्पताल लाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही हो गई थी। सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि चंदा बाबू को इलाज के लिए लाया गया था, लेकिन उनकी मौत पहले ही हो गई थी। चंदा बाबू चर्चित तेजाब कांड के मृतकों के पिता थे। लगभग 16 साल पहले उनके दो पुत्रों का अपहरण करने के बाद तेजाब से नहलाने के बाद निर्मम ढंग से हत्या कर दी गई थी। घटना के चश्मदीद उनके तीसरे पुत्र राजीव रोशन की भी 6 साल पहले गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।

सीवान के प्रसिद्ध व्यवसायी थे चंदा बाबू
पूर्व सांसद शहाबुद्दीन के सामने कभी घुटने न टेकने वाले शहर के प्रसिद्ध व्यवसायी चंदा बाबू का जीवन काफी संघर्षपूर्ण रहा। दो बेटों को तेजाब से नहलाकर मार देने की घटना के बाद भी जुल्म ने उनका पीछा नहीं छोड़ा। कुछ समय बाद तीसरे बेटे राजीव रोशन की भी निर्दयता से हत्या कर दी गई। इसके बावजूद चंदा बाबू का संघर्ष का सफर जारी रहा। आखिरकार अपने बेटों की हत्या के आरोपित बाहुबली सांसद मो. शहाबुद्दीन को तिहाड़ भेजकर ही उन्होंने दम लिया।

कुछ महीने पहले पत्नी भी चल बसी थीं
अपने बेटों के लिए न्याय की इस लड़ाई में उनकी पत्नी भी कभी मौत के सामने झुकी नहीं। कुछ महीने पूर्व पत्नी की मौत के बाद चंदा बाबू अकेले हो गए थे और बुधवार को अचानक जिंदगी से जंग हार गए।

शहाबुद्दीन के जुल्म ने ऐसे उजाड़ दी हंसती-खेलती दुनिया
साल 2004 की बात है। तब शहाबुद्दीन के नाम से पूरा इलाका कांपता था। चंदा बाबू के तीन बेटों गिरीश, सतीश और राजीव का अपहरण कर लिया गया। बदमाशों ने गिरीश और सतीश को तेजाब से नहला कर मार दिया था। जबकि इस मामले का चश्मदीद छोटा बेटा राजीव किसी तरह बदमाशों की गिरफ्त से अपनी जान बचाकर भाग निकला। बाद में राजीव भाइयों के तेजाब से हुई हत्याकांड का गवाह बना। मगर 2015 में शहर के डीएवी मोड़ पर उसकी भी गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या के महज 18 दिन पहले ही राजीव की शादी हुई थी।

घटना के दिन पटना गए हुए थे चंदा बाबू
दोनों बेटों की मौत के दिन चंदा बाबू अपने भाई के पास पटना गए हुए थे। शुभचितकों ने चंदा बाबू को फोन करके कहा कि वे सीवान नहीं आएं, नहीं तो उन्हें भी मौत के घाट उतार दिया जाएगा। उन्हें फोन पर बताया गया कि उनके दो बेटे मारे जा चुके हैं, जबकि एक बेटा राजीव कैद में है। खौफनाक घटना से डरी-सहमी चंदा बाबू की पत्नी, दोनों बेटियां और एक अपाहिज बेटा भी घर छोड़कर जा चुके थे। सारा परिवार बिखर चुका था। इसी दौरान चंदा बाबू को खबर मिली कि उनका तीसरा बेटा भी मारा जा चुका है।

दारोगा तक ने कहा था कि फौरन सीवान छोड़ दीजिए
बेटों की मौत के बाद चंदा बाबू किसी तरह सीवान पहुंचे। इंसाफ के लिए एसपी की चौखट पर गए, लेकिन मिलने नहीं दिया गया। थाने पहुंचे तो वहां दारोगा ने कहा कि आप फौरन सीवान छोड़ दिजीए। हाकिम से लेकर नेता तक की चौखट छान ली, लेकिन किसी ने मदद नहीं की। इंसाफ के लिए हार नहीं मानी। लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी। शहाबुद्दीन को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचा कर ही दम लिया।

