  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Farmer Agitation In Delhi, Bihar Patna Update; BJP Party Will Hold Kisan Sammelan And Outreach Programme To Dispel Misconceptions Over Farm Laws

किसान आंदोलन का जवाब किसान सम्मेलन से:12 दिन में भाजपा 99 किसान सम्मेलन करेगी, 243 किसान चौपाल लगाकर कृषि बिल के प्रति भ्रम दूर करेगी

पटना10 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद और भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल बख्तियारपुर से कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे
  • कार्यक्रम का समापन 25 दिसम्बर को अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के जन्मदिवस के दिन किया जाएगा

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन के जवाब में भाजपा पूरे बिहार में किसान सम्मेलन और चौपाल लगाएगी। इसको लेकर भाजपा ने बड़ी तैयारी की है। इस सम्मेलन में बिहार भाजपा के सभी बड़े नेता शामिल होंगे। 13 दिसम्बर से शुरू होकर 25 दिसम्बर तक चलने वाले इस कार्यक्रम में भाजपा पूरे बिहार में 99 किसान सम्मेलन और 243 किसान चौपाल लगाएगी। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने बताया कि 38 जिलों में किसान सम्मेलन, 243 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में किसान चौपाल लगाई जाएगी।

बिल कैसे किसानों के हित में, यह बात बताई जाएगी
बिहार भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने बताया कि इस सम्मेलन और चौपाल में कृषि बिल क्या है ? ये बिल किस तरह से किसानों के हित में है ? आने वाले दिनों में किसानों को किस तरह से किसान बिल से फायदा होगा ? ये सभी बातें बताई जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ लोगों को लगता है कि वे ही देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं। जिन्हें बिचौलियों के खत्म होने का डर है, वही आवाज उठा रहे हैं। किसानों ने पहले MSP की लिखित गारंटी मांगी, हाईकोर्ट जाने की छूट मांगी, ये सब कुछ होने के बावजूद आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, जोकि गलत है। संजय जायसवाल ने आरोप लगाया कि पंजाब सरकार आंदोलन में मिली हुई है। पंजाब को इस कानून से 6 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान हो रहा है, इसलिए पंजाब को परेशानी हो रही है।

भाजपा के सभी बड़े नेता होंगे शामिल
भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि कल से इस सम्मेलन की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस कार्यक्रम में भाजपा के सभी प्रमुख नेता शामिल होंगे। भाजपा के सभी सांसद, विधायक, केंद्रीय मंत्री और राज्य के मंत्री भाग लेंगे। कल से केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद और भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल बख्तियारपुर से कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम में केंद्र से गिरिराज सिंह, अश्विनी चौबे, आरके सिंह, नित्यानंद राय शामिल होंगे। वहीं, सुशील मोदी, प्रेम कुमार , नंदकिशोर यादव के साथ उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद, रेणु देवी, मंत्री मंगल पाण्डेय, अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, जीवेश मिश्रा, रामसूरत राय और रामप्रीत पासवान शामिल होंगे। 13 दिसम्बर से शुरू होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम का समापन 25 दिसम्बर को अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के जन्मदिवस के दिन किया जाएगा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

