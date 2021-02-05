पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कल देश भर में चक्का जाम:बिहार में किसान संगठन के प्रदर्शन को महागठबंधन का समर्थन, इमरजेंसी सेवा बाधित नहीं

पटना7 मिनट पहले
किसानों के समर्थन में चक्का जाम की तैयारी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
किसानों के समर्थन में चक्का जाम की तैयारी। (फाइल फोटो)
  • 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे से 3 तक चक्का जाम करने का ऐलान
  • इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षार्थियों और अभिभावकों का रखा जाएगा ख्याल

किसानों की मांग को पूरी करवाने के लिए अखिल भारतीय किसान संगठन की ओर से 6 फरवरी को देश भर में चक्का जाम का ऐलान किया गया है। बिहार में इसको राष्ट्रीय जनता दल, कांग्रेस और वाम दल समर्थन कर रहा है। किसान संगठनों ने 6 फरवरी को 2 बजे से 3 बजे तक देशव्यापी चक्का जाम करने का निर्णय लिया है। हालांकि चक्का जाम के दौरान इंटरमीडिएट एग्जाम और इमरजेंसी सेवा को बाधित नहीं किया जाएगा।

किसान संगठनों के साथ है महागठबंधन
राजद के किसान प्रकोष्ठ की ओर से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुबोध कुमार यादव ने कहा है कि चक्का जाम के दौरान इमरजेंसी सेवा को बाधित नहीं किया जाएगा। साथ ही इंटमीडिएट परीक्षा को देखते हुए राजद दोपहर 2 बजे से 3 बजे के बीच आधे घंटे के लिए चक्का जाम करेगा, जिससे परीक्षार्थियों और उनके अभिभावकों को किसी तरह की समस्या न हो। वहीं, कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता राजेश राठौर ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस भी किसान संगठनों की मांग के साथ है, इसलिए चक्का जाम को अपना समर्थन देगा। इंटर की परीक्षा को देखते हुए परीक्षार्थियों का ख्याल रखा जाएगा।

23 फरवरी को किसान दिवस
भाकपा माले ने भी 2 बजे से 3 बजे तक एक घंटे के चक्का जाम की बात कही है। इंटर की परीक्षा से जुड़े परीक्षार्थी और अभिभावकों को देखते हुए यह फैसला लिया गया है। उधर 23 फरवरी को सहजानंद सरस्वती के जन्मदिवस को माले किसान दिवस के तौर पर मनाएगा। 26 फरवरी को रसोईयों का प्रदर्शन होगा, एक मार्च को आइसा- आरवाईए का विधान सभा मार्च होगा। 16-17 मार्च को आशाओं का संयुक्त महाधरना होगा। तीन मार्च को खेग्रामस-मनरेगा मजदूर सभा का प्रदर्शन होगा। पांच मार्च को स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन होगा। इससे पहले किसानों के समर्थन में पहले ही मानव श्रृंखला, धरना, भारत बंद और टैक्टर जुलूस का आयोजन किसान संगठन के ऐलान पर महागठबंधन की ओर से किया जा चुका है।

